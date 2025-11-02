Like father, like son: Ronaldo and Cristiano Jr both score on the same day

Cristiano Ronaldo once again proved decisive for Al Nassr, scoring twice in their 2 to 1 win over Al Fayha to keep the club’s perfect start to the Saudi Pro League season alive.

After Spanish winger Jason had given Al Fayha an early lead, Ronaldo equalised in the 37th minute with a calm finish after a clever pass from Kingsley Coman. The drama reached its peak deep into stoppage time when Ronaldo converted a penalty in the 100th minute, sealing the win despite only six minutes of added time initially being announced.

The penalty decision sparked debate online, with many fans calling it soft, but Ronaldo showed no hesitation from the spot, striking it with his trademark precision. The brace took his career tally to 952 goals and his league tally to eight for the season. Ronaldo continues his chase for a first Saudi Pro League title since joining Al Nassr in 2023, keeping his team three points clear of Al Taawoun at the top.