Like father, like son: Ronaldo and Cristiano Jr both score on the same day

Ronaldo scored his 952nd career goal as his son netted his first for Portugal’s U16
It was a perfect day for the Ronaldo family as both father and son found the back of the net on Saturday, turning an ordinary matchday into a truly special one.
Cristiano Ronaldo once again proved decisive for Al Nassr, scoring twice in their 2 to 1 win over Al Fayha to keep the club’s perfect start to the Saudi Pro League season alive.
After Spanish winger Jason had given Al Fayha an early lead, Ronaldo equalised in the 37th minute with a calm finish after a clever pass from Kingsley Coman. The drama reached its peak deep into stoppage time when Ronaldo converted a penalty in the 100th minute, sealing the win despite only six minutes of added time initially being announced.
The penalty decision sparked debate online, with many fans calling it soft, but Ronaldo showed no hesitation from the spot, striking it with his trademark precision. The brace took his career tally to 952 goals and his league tally to eight for the season. Ronaldo continues his chase for a first Saudi Pro League title since joining Al Nassr in 2023, keeping his team three points clear of Al Taawoun at the top.
While his father delivered late heroics in Riyadh, Cristiano Jr., affectionately known as Cristianinho, enjoyed his own milestone moment in Turkey. The 15 year old scored his first goal for Portugal’s Under 16 team in a 3-0 win over Wales at the Football Federations Cup in Side.
His composed finish in the 43rd minute came just a day after making his debut against Turkey, showing steady progress through Portugal’s youth ranks. Cristianinho, who plays for Al Nassr’s academy after spells with Juventus and Manchester United, is earning praise for his composure, flair, and eye for goal on the left wing.
Earlier this year, he netted twice against Croatia in the final of the Vlatko Markovic International Tournament for Portugal’s Under 15s. Growing up in the shadow of one of football’s greatest players brings its own pressure, but the young Ronaldo is quietly carving out his own path, one goal at a time.
Cristiano Ronaldo proudly shared his son’s big moment on Instagram, reposting the clip of Cristiano Jr.’s first goal for Portugal’s Under 16 team with three fire emojis on his story. While the young forward was making headlines in Turkey, Ronaldo Sr. was busy writing another chapter of his own.
