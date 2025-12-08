Why is Cristiano Ronaldo visiting Abu Dhabi for a friendly in mid-season?

Al Nassr vs Al Wahda: Ronaldo fever grips Abu Dhabi ahead of Al Nassr's friendly
Abu Dhabi is in the grip of Ronaldo fever as global football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived in the city with his Saudi club Al Nassr. The team is in the UAE capital for a preparatory training camp that will climax with a much anticipated friendly against Al Wahda on Wednesday, December 10, 2025.
All eyes are now on Al Nahyan Stadium where Al Wahda and Al Nassr will meet at 7:30 PM on Wednesday. This is far more than a routine friendly. It has become one of the most talked about sporting events of the month as fans scramble for the rare chance to watch Ronaldo live in what many believe is the final stretch of his iconic career. Ticket demand has surged across the region and the atmosphere is expected to be electric. Ronaldo, one of the greatest to ever play the beautiful game, has fans all over the world. Yes, it is only a friendly, but it is still a rare chance for many to see the great man in the flesh. For Al Wahda, led by former Ajax star Dusan Tadic who joined from Fenerbahce this summer, this is also an excellent test against a strong and in form side, and it will help them as they move through the remainder of their season.
Al Nassr scheduled this camp during the current mid season pause in their domestic calendar. The break comes as the FIFA Arab Cup takes centre stage, and the next round of Saudi Pro League matches will not resume until Friday, December 19.
Ronaldo and his teammates have been working at top class local facilities, with training clips shared regularly on the club channels, which has only intensified excitement. Abu Dhabi is not far from Riyadh and the facilities here are top notch, making it a perfect base for their camp.
Ronaldo’s previous trip to the UAE capital came in April 2024 for the Saudi Super Cup, the first time the tournament was staged in Abu Dhabi rather than Saudi Arabia. Earlier that year he had also faced Al Ain FC in the AFC Asian Champions League quarterfinals, a tie that was played in the UAE. Al Nassr were defeated in both encounters.
That Super Cup campaign ended in dramatic fashion for Ronaldo as he was sent off in the semifinal against Al Hilal after an elbow on an opponent, and Al Nassr went on to lose the match.
The Saudi Pro League resumes on Friday, December 19 with three matches
Damac vs Al Ahli
Al Qadsiah vs Al Ettifaq
Al Taawoun vs Al Hilal
The fixtures continue across the weekend and Al Nassr return to action on Sunday, December 21.
Al Nassr arrive in Abu Dhabi in outstanding form. They sit at the top of the Saudi Pro League table after winning all 9 of their opening matches. Ronaldo is determined to win his first Saudi league title and this training camp is seen as an important step toward that goal.
