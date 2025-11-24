Ronaldo’s response is a stunning bicycle kick for career goal 954 as Al Nassr beat Al Khaleej 4-1

Cristiano Ronaldo scored an incredible bicycle kick to seal a 4-1 win for Al Nassr against Al Khaleej, a strike that reminded everyone why he remains one of the most astonishing athletes in world football. The man is 40 yet he pulled off a finish that many players in their absolute peak would struggle to even attempt. His athleticism, timing and endurance are unbelievable. This was also his first match after that infamous red card against Ireland. What a way to restart his season as he netted career goal number 954 with pure brilliance.