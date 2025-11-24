Ronaldo’s response is a stunning bicycle kick for career goal 954 as Al Nassr beat Al Khaleej 4-1

Fresh from controversy he delivers a classic Ronaldo moment
Cristiano Ronaldo scored an incredible bicycle kick to seal a 4-1 win for Al Nassr against Al Khaleej, a strike that reminded everyone why he remains one of the most astonishing athletes in world football. The man is 40 yet he pulled off a finish that many players in their absolute peak would struggle to even attempt. His athleticism, timing and endurance are unbelievable. This was also his first match after that infamous red card against Ireland. What a way to restart his season as he netted career goal number 954 with pure brilliance.
Al Nassr continued their perfect start to the new Saudi Pro League campaign with another dominant performance in Riyadh. They came into Matchday ten with eight wins from eight, the highest goal tally in the league and the strongest defence.
Against sixth placed Al Khaleej, Jorge Jesus’ side once again delivered. The early stages belonged entirely to the hosts with Ronaldo twice coming close.
First he dragged a long range effort just wide after a clever pass from Joao Felix, then moments later saw a close range strike denied by a stunning stop from goalkeeper Anthony Moris.
Felix thought he had opened the scoring in the thirty third minute but VAR chalked it off for a handball by Marcelo Brozovic in the build up. The breakthrough finally arrived through Felix anyway after a perfect cross from Angelo.
The Portuguese forward controlled and finished with ease. Moments later, Wesley doubled the lead following strong pressing from Felix inside the box.
The visitors made a dream start to the second half as Murad Al Hawsawi smashed in a brilliant strike to halve the deficit within a minute of the restart. They pushed Al Nassr hard during a lively spell and forced Nawaf Al Aqidi into several saves. But the league leaders restored control when Sadio Mane curled a lovely lobbed finish over Moris to make it three to one.
The match then slipped away from Al Khaleej completely. Dimitrios Kourbelis received a straight red card for a stamp on Ali Al Hassan, and Al Nassr punished them in spectacular fashion. From a flawless Nawaf Boushal cross, Ronaldo launched himself into the air and produced a breathtaking bicycle kick to score the goal of the night and wrap up a ninth straight win. Joao Felix finished with a goal and an assist, taking his tally to ten for the season. Ronaldo matched that figure with his tenth league strike, reminded everyone of his greatness and did it with one of the finest goals he has ever scored.
