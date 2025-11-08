Cristiano Ronaldo reaches goal 953 as Al Nassr triumphs over 10 men Neom

Ronaldo's penalty and Angelo Gabriel's performance seal Al Nassr's victory
Al Nassr continues its spectacular, perfect start to the season with a commanding 3–1 away victory over Neom in the Saudi Pro League. The win extends the team's winning streak to eight matches, firmly cementing their position at the top of the table. Goals from Angelo Gabriel, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Joao Felix sealed the three points for the Riyadh giants.
The hero of the hour, however, was rightfully declared Angelo Gabriel, who earned the Man of the Match award for his influential performance and pivotal opening goal.
The first half was a tense, goalless affair. Both teams created opportunities, yet solid defending and good goalkeeping meant the deadlock could not be broken before the halftime whistle. The second half, however, brought a flurry of action and drama.
Just two minutes after the restart, Al Nassr found their breakthrough. The impressive Angelo Gabriel netted the first goal in the 47th minute, instantly shifting the momentum in the visitors’ favor.
Nine minutes later, Neom’s challenge grew significantly harder. Luciano Rodriguez received a red card for elbowing Nawaf Boushal, forcing the home side to play the majority of the second half with ten men. Al Nassr capitalized on this advantage swiftly.
The legendary Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up to convert a penalty, securing his ninth goal of the season and extending his phenomenal career total to goal 953. This spot kick gave Al Nassr a comfortable 2–0 lead.
Neom momentarily fought back. Ahmed Abdo saw a goal disallowed for offside, but he later redeemed himself, successfully converting a goal after Al Nassr’s defence was caught out by a long ball. The home side’s hope for a late comeback was short lived.
With the game nearing its conclusion, Joao Felix put the result beyond any doubt. He fired home a brilliant long range strike in the 89th minute, sealing the 3–1 victory and a perfect night for the away team.
