Cristiano Ronaldo hits 950 career goals as Al Nassr beat Al Hazem

CR7 hungry for more as Al Nassr stay top with perfect league record
Cristiano Ronaldo once again reminded the world why he is one of football’s greatest. On a warm evening in Buraidah, Saudi Arabia, the 40 year old reached another incredible milestone, scoring his 950th career goal in Al Nassr’s 2-0 victory over Al Hazem. The goal came late in the game, sealing a comfortable win and keeping Al Nassr at the top of the Saudi Pro League table.
From the opening whistle, Al Nassr played with intent and control, moving the ball with confidence and keeping Al Hazem on the back foot. Their breakthrough arrived in the 24th minute when João Félix continued his fine form, heading home an inch perfect cross from Ayman Yahya. It was Félix’s ninth goal of the Saudi Pro League season, a testament to his sharp finishing and growing influence in Al Nassr’s attack.
Al Hazem, who sits 14th in the table was unable to match Al Nassr’s pace and precision, relied heavily on their goalkeeper Bruno Varela, who pulled off a series of crucial saves to prevent a bigger deficit before the break.
The second half saw Al Hazem push harder, but Al Nassr never lost control. In the 88th minute, a moment of history arrived. Sadio Mané burst forward with a clever turn and found Wesley, who squared the ball to Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar’s shot wasn’t clean, but luck favored him — the ball looped over the goalkeeper and dropped into the net.
For a brief moment, the crowd held its breath before erupting in celebration. Ronaldo smiled, lifted his arms to the fans, and was instantly surrounded by his teammates. The goal marked his sixth in the Saudi Pro League this season and his 950th career strike — a staggering number that continues to rewrite football history.
With this goal, Ronaldo edges closer to the almost unimaginable milestone of 1,000 career goals. Since joining Al Nassr, he has already netted more than 100 times for the club, adding to a record that includes unforgettable spells with Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and Portugal.
Al Nassr’s victory made it six wins from six matches this season, further solidifying their position at the top of the table. As the final whistle blew, Ronaldo once again stood at the heart of it all — a symbol of excellence, longevity, and a passion for scoring that refuses to fade. The hunger is unmatched just like he mentioned in his Social media post after the game.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox