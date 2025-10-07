Ronaldo Nazario reveals the big difference between him and Cristiano Ronaldo

Two legends, two approaches: Ronaldo's candid insight
Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario, the phenomenon, has opened up about his career, admitting that his approach to training was very different from that of Cristiano Ronaldo, a difference he believes may have limited what he could have achieved.
Speaking about their contrasting mindsets, the two-time World Cup winner revealed that while his own game relied heavily on natural talent, he often lacked the discipline that Cristiano is known fo
Ronaldo said in a candid reflection:
“The difference between me and Cristiano is that I trained out of obligation and sometimes I did not even train. He trains because he loves it. I became a world champion and broke many records. Imagine what I could have achieved if I had trained like him. Talent alone was never enough. Passion for hard work made the difference.”
Two icons, different paths
Ronaldo Nazario retired in 2011 after a glittering career that included stints at PSV Eindhoven, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, and AC Milan. Although he never won the Champions League, he remains one of the most naturally gifted and admired forwards in football history.
Cristiano Ronaldo, now 40, continues to compete at the highest level with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia. The Portuguese forward is chasing the historic milestone of 1,000 career goals, having already scored 946 times since making his professional debut with Sporting Lisbon.
Talent vs Dedication
While Ronaldo Nazario’s game was defined by flair and instinct, Cristiano’s has been shaped by discipline, consistency, and relentless work ethic.
The two icons are united by their greatness but separated by the paths they took to achieve it. Despite the superior goal-scoring numbers Cristiano Ronaldo possesses, many still consider Ronaldo Nazario the greatest striker to ever play the beautiful game.
