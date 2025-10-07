GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

Ronaldo Nazario reveals the big difference between him and Cristiano Ronaldo

Two legends, two approaches: Ronaldo's candid insight

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
Nassr’s Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (#7) celebrates after scoring during the Saudi Pro League match against Al-Riyadh SC at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh on September 20, 2025, while Brazilian football legend Ronaldo Nazario speaks to the press as he arrives at the Emilia Romagna Formula One Grand Prix at the Imola Autodrome in Italy on May 18, 2025.
Nassr’s Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (#7) celebrates after scoring during the Saudi Pro League match against Al-Riyadh SC at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh on September 20, 2025, while Brazilian football legend Ronaldo Nazario speaks to the press as he arrives at the Emilia Romagna Formula One Grand Prix at the Imola Autodrome in Italy on May 18, 2025.
AFP-ANDREJ ISAKOVIC and AFP-FAYEZ NURELDINE

Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario, the phenomenon, has opened up about his career, admitting that his approach to training was very different from that of Cristiano Ronaldo, a difference he believes may have limited what he could have achieved.

Speaking about their contrasting mindsets, the two-time World Cup winner revealed that while his own game relied heavily on natural talent, he often lacked the discipline that Cristiano is known fo

Ronaldo said in a candid reflection:

“The difference between me and Cristiano is that I trained out of obligation and sometimes I did not even train. He trains because he loves it. I became a world champion and broke many records. Imagine what I could have achieved if I had trained like him. Talent alone was never enough. Passion for hard work made the difference.”

Two icons, different paths

Ronaldo Nazario retired in 2011 after a glittering career that included stints at PSV Eindhoven, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, and AC Milan. Although he never won the Champions League, he remains one of the most naturally gifted and admired forwards in football history.

Cristiano Ronaldo, now 40, continues to compete at the highest level with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia. The Portuguese forward is chasing the historic milestone of 1,000 career goals, having already scored 946 times since making his professional debut with Sporting Lisbon.

Talent vs Dedication

While Ronaldo Nazario’s game was defined by flair and instinct, Cristiano’s has been shaped by discipline, consistency, and relentless work ethic.

The two icons are united by their greatness but separated by the paths they took to achieve it. Despite the superior goal-scoring numbers Cristiano Ronaldo possesses, many still consider Ronaldo Nazario the greatest striker to ever play the beautiful game.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
Show More
Related Topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Al-Nassr's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo in Groedig, Austria on July 30, 2025.

Why 2026 could be a monumental year for Ronaldo

2m read
Lionel Messi (left) has been voted as the best footballer of 2022, but arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo did not even make the top 50.

Messi or Ronaldo? These crazy stats show one winner

2m read
Ronaldo was the league's top goal scorer on 24.

Ronaldo’s rating fell in EA FC 26 SPL

2m read
How Saudi Arabia bets big on Ronaldo to boost tourism

How Saudi Arabia bets big on Ronaldo to boost tourism

2m read