Cristiano Ronaldo scores a brace as he closes in on his 1,000th goal
Dubai: Portugal beat Armenia 5-0 in their World Cup qualifying match yesterday. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace, taking his international goal count to 140 goals for his country. Remember, he is the player with the most international goals in men's football. That second goal he scored against Armenia was an absolute banger from outside the box.
Portugal's next match will be against Hungary in the world cup qualifiers, which will provide a much tougher challenge than Armenia. The match against the 105th Fifa-ranked team wasn't really a battle – it was more like a training ground exercise.
Joao Felix (Ronaldo's Al Nassr teammate) also scored two goals, and Joao Cancelo (who plays for Al Hilal) scored one goal to complete the 5-0 win. All three goalscorers play in the Saudi Pro League, so all the goals were made in the Middle East.
Ronaldo now has 942 career goals in total. This means he needs 58 more goals to reach the historic 1,000-goal mark.
Here's how many goals he has scored for each team:
Sporting CP: 5 goals
Manchester United:145 goals
Real Madrid: 450 goals
Juventus: 101 goals
Al Nassr: 101 goals
Portugal: 140 goals
At 40 years old, when many players would have retired to a villa by the seaside, Ronaldo is still scoring regularly. He is a freak of nature – incredibly fit for his age. If he keeps playing at his current pace, he could reach 1,000 goals by the end of the 2025-26 season or early in 2026-27.
Ronaldo has recently said that he wants to reach 1,000 goals, but he is now only focused on enjoying his final years as a player.
