Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr to host FC Goa in Riyadh, but his participation remains uncertain

AFC Champions League Two: Saudi giants Al Nassr will welcome India’s FC Goa
Saudi giants Al Nassr will welcome India’s FC Goa to Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh for their AFC Champions League Two (ACL2) Group D clash on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.
UAE Time (GST): 10:15 PM
India Time (IST) : 11:45 PM
GMT: 6:15 PM
Group leaders Al Nassr will look to extend their perfect run in the competition. They edged Goa 2–1 in the first leg last month in India despite resting several stars, including Cristiano Ronaldo, after strong wins over FC Istiklol and Al Zawraa SC. Back in Riyadh, even if they do not field their full-strength team, Al Nassr will start as firm favourites to collect another three points and tighten their grip on top spot
FC Goa arrive with hopes of carrying their recent Super Cup form onto the continental stage. The Indian side are yet to earn a point in the ACL2, having scored only one goal so far, which came against Al Nassr in Goa. Still without a point, they now face a daunting task against a star studded opponent.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s availability remains unclear after being rested for the previous group matches, including the first leg in India. Even if the Portuguese star sits out again, Al Nassr have plenty of firepower through Joao Felix, Sadio Mane, and Kingsley Coman, who are all capable of causing serious problems for Goa’s defence.
Al Nassr’s attacking strength will test Goa’s organisation and discipline. The visitors must stay compact and look to strike on the break if they hope to get something from the match. For Al Nassr, victory would all but secure progression to the next round, while Goa will fight for pride and their first points on the continental stage. The question remains is that whether Al Nassr going to play their full strength team in this match.
