We would have enjoyed if Cristiano Ronaldo had come, Goa captain Jhingan says

Dubai: As FC Goa prepare to host Saudi Pro League heavyweights Al Nassr in their third AFC Champions League group stage encounter tonight at the Fatorda Stadium, much of the pre-match buzz continues to centre around one man who won’t be on the pitch — Cristiano Ronaldo.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has opted to skip the match, leaving a section of fans disheartened. Among those disappointed is FC Goa captain Sandesh Jhingan, who acknowledged the significance of Ronaldo’s presence.
“Of course, we all would have loved to see Ronaldo here. As a footballer, you dream of playing against the greats,” Jhingan told The Times of India. “But once the game kicks off, it’s less about the names and more about doing your job to the best of your ability.”
Despite Ronaldo’s absence, Al Nassr remain the overwhelming favourites in what promises to be a tough outing for the Indian side. The Saudi club, one of the strongest in the competition, have already won both of their group matches convincingly and boast a star-studded squad.
Portuguese forward Joao Felix, fresh off a hat-trick in his last Saudi Pro League match, headlines the Al Nassr attack. He is joined by Senegalese forward Sadio Mane, a Champions League and Premier League winner with Liverpool. The defence is bolstered by Spain international Inigo Martinez, formerly of Barcelona, while French winger Kingsley Coman brings with him an astonishing 12 league titles from stints in France, Italy, and Germany, including 21 trophies with Bayern Munich alone.
Al Nassr are led by veteran Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus, who reflected on the historical ties between his home country and Goa.
“As a Portuguese, it’s an honour to play in Goa,” Jesus said at Tuesday’s pre-match press conference. “There’s a deep history between Portugal and this region. But we are here with a clear objective — to win and move closer to qualification.”
Even without their talisman Ronaldo, Al Nassr’s visit has generated significant interest. A packed stadium is expected for tonight’s showdown.
“Ronaldo not coming is obviously a disappointment, but Al Nassr are probably the biggest club ever to play in India,” said FC Goa CEO Ravi Puskur. “Their squad includes top-tier talent, many of whom are still regulars for national teams. We’ve worked hard on the logistics and are ready for a memorable night at Fatorda.”
For FC Goa, the match presents a daunting challenge. The team is yet to register a point or score a goal in the competition after two matches. Al Nassr sit comfortably atop the group, while Al Zawraa (Iraq) and FC Istiklol (Tajikistan) both have three points each.
