We would have enjoyed if Cristiano Ronaldo had come, Goa captain Jhingan says

“Ronaldo not coming is obviously a disappointment, but Al Nassr are probably the biggest club ever to play in India,” said FC Goa CEO Ravi Puskur. “Their squad includes top-tier talent, many of whom are still regulars for national teams. We’ve worked hard on the logistics and are ready for a memorable night at Fatorda.”

Portuguese forward Joao Felix, fresh off a hat-trick in his last Saudi Pro League match, headlines the Al Nassr attack. He is joined by Senegalese forward Sadio Mane, a Champions League and Premier League winner with Liverpool. The defence is bolstered by Spain international Inigo Martinez, formerly of Barcelona, while French winger Kingsley Coman brings with him an astonishing 12 league titles from stints in France, Italy, and Germany, including 21 trophies with Bayern Munich alone.

“Of course, we all would have loved to see Ronaldo here. As a footballer, you dream of playing against the greats,” Jhingan told The Times of India. “But once the game kicks off, it’s less about the names and more about doing your job to the best of your ability.”

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.