Ronaldo's missed opportunity costs Al Nassr as unbeaten streak ends

The new year brought disappointment for Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr
The new year brought disappointment for Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr as they suffered their first defeat in 12 Saudi Pro League matches, falling 3-2 to Al Ahli on Friday night. The Portuguese icon's uncharacteristic miss proved costly as his side's impressive unbeaten run came to a stunning halt.
Playing at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Al Ahli stormed to a commanding 2-0 lead inside the opening 20 minutes through English striker Ivan Toney, who netted in the 7th and 20th minutes. Al Nassr appeared shell-shocked but mounted an impressive comeback before halftime, with defender Abdulelah Al-Amri scoring twice to level proceedings. His first goal in the 31st minute squeezed through the legs of Al-Ahli goalkeeper Al-Sanbi, while his second came from a towering header off Marcelo Brozovic's corner on the stroke of halftime. The second half saw Al Ahli regain the lead when Turkish defender Merih Demiral headed home from Toney's cross in the 54th minute. Despite Al Nassr's desperate search for an equalizer, they couldn't break through, and the match descended into chaos during stoppage time with two red cards issued to the visitors—Ali Majrashi for slapping Joao Felix and Nawaf Boushal for a last-man foul—as Al Ahli held on for a memorable victory that ended Al Nassr's perfect start to the season.
In what should have been a routine finish for one of football's greatest goalscorers, Ronaldo found himself in a dangerous position during a rapid counterattack. With only the goalkeeper to beat, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner inexplicably lost control of the ball.
The awkward touch saw the ball bounce unexpectedly off the veteran striker, resulting in a weak effort that posed minimal threat to Al Ahli's net. For a player renowned for his clinical finishing, particularly in crucial moments, the squandered opportunity left fans and teammates stunned.
This setback didn't arrive completely out of the blue. Just days earlier, Al Nassr had shown vulnerability when they were held to a 2-2 stalemate by Al Ettifaq, a result that barely kept their unbeaten sequence intact. That narrow escape hinted at potential cracks in their armor.
The defeat has significant ramifications for Al Nassr's championship aspirations. Despite remaining at the summit with 31 points, their grip on first place has become precarious. Al Ahli, who secured the vital three points, currently occupy fourth position in the league table.
The real danger comes from defending champions Al Hilal, who trail by just two points and have a match in hand. They face Damac on Sunday, presenting an opportunity to potentially overtake Ronaldo's squad and reclaim pole position in the Saudi Pro League standings.
Following this setback, Al Nassr must regroup rapidly. The team faces mounting pressure to respond positively in their upcoming fixtures to avoid surrendering the league lead they've worked hard to establish throughout the campaign.
With the Saudi Pro League becoming increasingly competitive and Al Hilal showing championship form, every match takes on added significance. For Ronaldo and Al Nassr, bouncing back from this defeat isn't just important—it's essential for keeping their title dreams alive.
