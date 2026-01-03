Ronaldo's missed opportunity costs Al Nassr as unbeaten streak ends

Playing at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Al Ahli stormed to a commanding 2-0 lead inside the opening 20 minutes through English striker Ivan Toney, who netted in the 7th and 20th minutes. Al Nassr appeared shell-shocked but mounted an impressive comeback before halftime, with defender Abdulelah Al-Amri scoring twice to level proceedings. His first goal in the 31st minute squeezed through the legs of Al-Ahli goalkeeper Al-Sanbi, while his second came from a towering header off Marcelo Brozovic's corner on the stroke of halftime. The second half saw Al Ahli regain the lead when Turkish defender Merih Demiral headed home from Toney's cross in the 54th minute. Despite Al Nassr's desperate search for an equalizer, they couldn't break through, and the match descended into chaos during stoppage time with two red cards issued to the visitors—Ali Majrashi for slapping Joao Felix and Nawaf Boushal for a last-man foul—as Al Ahli held on for a memorable victory that ended Al Nassr's perfect start to the season.