Ronaldo scores his 958th and first of 2026, but a keeper howler sinks Al Nassr as Hilal go four clear—Is CR7’s first title dream fading?

The result is particularly devastating given Al Nassr's flying start to the campaign. The team had won their first 10 league matches of the season but now face the prospect of falling seven points behind if they lose their next fixture against Al Hilal on Monday in what has become a potentially season-defining derby.After the final whistle, a defiant Ronaldo took to social media. "This fight isn't over. We keep working and we will rise together!" he posted on X, attempting to rally his teammates and supporters.