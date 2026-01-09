GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 16°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

Ronaldo scores his 958th and first of 2026, but a keeper howler sinks Al Nassr as Hilal go four clear—Is CR7’s first title dream fading?

Only three gameweeks ago Al Nassr were flying with a perfect league record

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
3 MIN READ
Nassr's Portuguese forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Nassr FC and Al-Qadsiah at al-Awwal Park stadium in Riyadh on January 8, 2026.
Nassr's Portuguese forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Nassr FC and Al-Qadsiah at al-Awwal Park stadium in Riyadh on January 8, 2026.
AFP-FAYEZ NURELDINE

Al Nassr suffered a damaging 2-1 home defeat to Al Qadisiya at Al-Awwal Park on Thursday, extending their nightmare start to 2026 and leaving them four points behind league leaders Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League title race.

From perfect to pitiful: three weeks that changed everything

Just three game weeks ago, Al Nassr sat proudly atop the Saudi Pro League table with a perfect 30 points from 10 matches. Fast forward to today, and Jorge Jesus' side are winless in their last three games, having watched their commanding position evaporate as Al Hilal seized control of the title race.

The victory came after Al Hilal cruised to a commanding 3-0 win over Al Hazem earlier in the day, with Ronaldo's portuguese team-mate Ruben Neves producing a stunning long-range strike from 25 yards that thundered off the underside of the crossbar to seal the points.

The Portuguese midfielder also provided a pinpoint assist for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's opener before Darwin Nunez added a late third.For Al Nassr, the collapse was both shocking and spectacular. The team coached by Jorge Jesus dominated possession and created numerous chances, registering 16 shots worth 2.27 expected goals compared to Al Qadisiyah's seven attempts worth just 1.76 xG, yet still found themselves on the wrong end of a clinical performance from the visitors, helped by keeper's howler.

The howler that summed up Al Nassr's misery

The turning point came in the 51st minute when goalkeeper Nawaf Al Aqidi committed one of the howlers of the season. Charging way off his line, almost to the halfway mark, Al Aqidi attempted a risky dink over Julian Quinones but the Mexican forward pressured him, causing the ball to ricochet off the striker and into an empty net.

The Al-Awwal Park crowd was stunned into silence as Quinones calmly slotted home.Al Qadisiya doubled their advantage when Quinones won possession on the right and threaded a cutback to Mateo Retegui, whose shot was denied by Al Aqidi but the rebound fell perfectly for Nahitan Nandez, who rifled it high into the net.

The Uruguayan midfielder was later sent off but by then the damage was done.Cristiano Ronaldo pulled one back in the 81st minute after Jehad Thikri was adjudged to have handled in the box, confidently dispatching the penalty into the bottom corner.

Ronaldo's insane longevity

The goal marked Ronaldo's first of 2026 and extended his remarkable record of scoring in 25 consecutive calendar years from 2002 to 2026, while also bringing up his 958th career goal. Despite late pressure and 10 minutes of stoppage time, Al Nassr couldn't find the equalizer, with Kingsley Coman heading wide in the dying moments.The defeat marked Al Qadisiya's fourth consecutive league victory against Al Nassr, more than they had managed in their first 15 meetings. Under the guidance of former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers, the Knights of the East moved up to fourth place with a disciplined and clinical display.

A season-defining derby looms

The result is particularly devastating given Al Nassr's flying start to the campaign. The team had won their first 10 league matches of the season but now face the prospect of falling seven points behind if they lose their next fixture against Al Hilal on Monday in what has become a potentially season-defining derby.After the final whistle, a defiant Ronaldo took to social media. "This fight isn't over. We keep working and we will rise together!" he posted on X, attempting to rally his teammates and supporters.

But the numbers make grim reading for Jorge Jesus and his squad. With a three-match winless streak and just one point from a possible nine in recent weeks, momentum has swung dramatically towards Inzaghi's Al Hilal, who are on a 10-match winning streak and unbeaten in their last 21 league games.What looked like a coronation just weeks ago has turned into a crisis.

The perfect start has given way to defensive chaos, goalkeeping blunders, and mounting pressure. Al Nassr's response in the coming weeks will determine whether Ronaldo's words prove prophetic or merely hopeful in what has become a two-horse race for the Saudi Pro League crown. Remember Ronaldo is still chasing his first trophy in Saudi.

Related Topics:
footballCristiano Ronaldo

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Ronaldo's Al Nassr lost their first game of the season against Al Ahli

Ronaldo's missed opportunity costs Al Nassr

3m read
Al Hilal are gaining real momentum in the Saudi Pro League

Al Hilal are just 2 points behind Ronaldo’s Al Nassr

2m read
Nassr's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo optimistic of winning first title with Al Nassr

1m read
Ronaldo has scored a brace and taken his goal tally to 956

Ronaldo scores twice to hit 40 for the year

2m read