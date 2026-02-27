Benzema injury boosts Ronaldo’s title hopes

Al Hilal’s new signing Karim Benzema has been ruled out of action for up to 15 days with an adductor injury.

The striker, who signed for the 2024 Saudi Pro League champions in the winter window , is set to miss two crucial league matches due to the injury.

Benzema being unavailable compounds the mounting challenges facing Simone Inzaghi, who is steering a short-handed squad through an especially intense stretch of domestic and continental fixtures.

Midfielder Nasser Al-Dawsari is expected to be out for three to four weeks with a toe problem, and defender Hassan Al-Tambakti will sit out the side’s clash with Al Shabab after picking up a slight hamstring strain in the recent game against Al Taawoun.

The news of Benzema’s injury will be by far the toughest to take for Inzaghi though, as the star striker is set to miss SPL games against Al Shabab and Al Najmah.

The former Ballon d'Or winner made quite the impact since arriving at Al Hila from Al Ittihad, immediately showcasing the quality and experience that defined his career in Europe.

He announced himself in spectacular fashion by scoring a hat-trick on his debut, leading his new side to a dominant victory and underlining his clinical edge in front of goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo is chasing his first league title with Al Nassr, with the club currently sitting second, just one point behind Al Ahli Saudi. With the title race finely poised and momentum building, many believe this campaign represents his best opportunity yet to secure domestic silverware in Saudi Arabia for the football icon.

Benzema’s Al Hilal remain firmly in the SPL title race, currently third and just three points behind Al Nassr. However, the striker’s injury comes as a significant setback at a crucial stage of the campaign, and it remains to be seen whether his absence could derail their push for top spot.

Giving the competitor that Ronaldo is, he may be looking at Benzema’s injury as a great chance for his side to further pull away from Al Hilal in the table and make the league a two-horse race.

There was widespread speculation that Ronaldo was frustrated by Karim Benzema’s move to Al Hilal, as it significantly strengthened one of Al Nassr’s main title rivals.

Reports at the time suggested Ronaldo was unhappy with how the competitive landscape was shifting, with the legendary forward even went on strike in protest of the move.

