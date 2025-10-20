GOLD/FOREX
Cristiano Ronaldo set to miss trip to India for AFC Champions League match against FC Goa

Saudi Pro League giants Al Nassr are scheduled to arrive in Goa on Monday night

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring the equalising goal during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers Europe zone group F football match against Hungary at Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon on October 14, 2025.
Dubai: Football fans in India hoping to catch a glimpse of Cristiano Ronaldo are in for a let-down, as the Portuguese icon will not be part of Al Nassr’s squad travelling to India for their AFC Champions League 2 fixture against FC Goa.

Saudi Pro League giants Al Nassr are scheduled to arrive in Goa on Monday night ahead of their group-stage match, which is set for October 22. However, as per Saudi sports outlet Al Riyadhiah, the 40-year-old forward will not make the trip — despite FC Goa’s repeated efforts to secure his presence.

Ronaldo reportedly has a clause in his Al Nassr contract that allows him to decide which international matches he participates in, giving him the discretion to opt out of games played outside Saudi Arabia.

Al Nassr currently sit comfortably in their AFC Champions League 2 group, having won both previous matches without Ronaldo. They recently secured a dominant domestic league win over Al Fateh and are well on track for progression in the continental tournament.

FC Goa, who earned their spot in ACL 2 by defeating former AFC Cup champions Al Seeb, were drawn in Group D alongside Al Nassr — a matchup that immediately sparked speculation and excitement about Ronaldo’s possible appearance on Indian soil.

Adding to the anticipation, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant recently expressed his hope during a football awards ceremony, and said, “The news of Ronaldo possibly visiting Goa has created tremendous excitement not just here, but across the country. His presence would be a moment of pride and inspiration, especially for our young players. It would put Goa firmly on the global sports tourism map.”

However, with Ronaldo preparing for next year’s World Cup and actively managing his workload, the decision to skip the trip is likely part of a broader effort to maintain peak fitness ahead of the tournament.

Al Nassr will touch down at Dabolim International Airport and are set to face Goa without their captain. Following the AFC fixture, the Saudi club will turn their attention to the King’s Cup Round of 16 clash against domestic rivals Al Ittihad on October 28.

While Ronaldo’s absence is a disappointment, the excitement surrounding his potential visit has already energised football fans throughout Goa and India — underscoring the massive influence of one of the sport’s all-time greats.

