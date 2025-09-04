Saudi Arabia bets boldly on Cristiano Ronaldo to fuel big boost in tourism

GOLD/FOREX
Kingdom wants tourism to make up 10% of GDP by 2030, compared with just 3% today

Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
Dubai: Saudi Arabia is making a bold bet: that Cristiano Ronaldo can do for tourism what oil once did for the economy.

The Portuguese superstar’s move to Al Nassr in 2022 was more than a football transfer. It was the opening act of a new national strategy—using sports and entertainment to attract visitors, reshape perceptions, and fuel the kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals.

Saudi Arabia wants tourism to make up 10% of GDP by 2030, compared with just 3% today. To get there, it is building a packed calendar of global spectacles—sports, music, cultural festivals, and luxury experiences—designed to draw millions of visitors each year.

Cristiano Ronaldo effect

Ronaldo’s arrival in Riyadh instantly raised Saudi football’s profile. His debut with Al Nassr sold out stadiums, boosted Saudi Pro League broadcasting deals, and sent the club’s social media numbers soaring.

  • Fans now travel to Riyadh and Jeddah not only to watch him play, but also to explore Saudi’s new attractions.

  • Other stars—Karim Benzema, Neymar, N’Golo Kanté—have since followed, but Ronaldo remains the anchor. He is the global brand Saudi Arabia is leveraging to keep football in the global spotlight.

Calendar built for visitors

The newly unveiled Saudi UNREAL Calendar shows how the kingdom is aligning Ronaldo’s stardom with a year-round entertainment push.

  • WTA Finals in Riyadh, Formula 1 in Jeddah, and the ATP Next Gen Finals.

  • Music festivals like MDLBEAST Soundstorm and Azimuth.

  • Cultural showcases in AlUla, from heritage tours to desert polo.

  • Seasonal events like Riyadh Season and Jeddah Season, turning cities into hubs for concerts, fashion, and food.

The strategy is clear: bring visitors for a football match, then keep them for concerts, beach festivals, or heritage experiences.

Why this matters

Ronaldo’s presence gives Saudi Arabia what money alone cannot buy—global attention. He is a gateway to international audiences, making Saudi part of global football conversations.

  • Match tickets now attract foreign buyers.

  • Tour packages are marketed around Al Nassr games.

  • Hotels, restaurants, and airlines benefit from longer stays as visitors combine sport with leisure.

High-stakes gamble

This approach comes with risks. Star signings are costly, and tourism growth depends on infrastructure, accessibility, and visitor experience—not just celebrity appeal. But Saudi leaders believe Ronaldo is a catalyst.

If he can make fans fly across continents to see him play, he might also convince them to discover Saudi Arabia itself.

