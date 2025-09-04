Saudi Arabia bets boldly on Cristiano Ronaldo to fuel big boost in tourism

Saudi Arabia wants tourism to make up 10% of GDP by 2030, compared with just 3% today. To get there, it is building a packed calendar of global spectacles—sports, music, cultural festivals, and luxury experiences—designed to draw millions of visitors each year.

The Portuguese superstar’s move to Al Nassr in 2022 was more than a football transfer. It was the opening act of a new national strategy—using sports and entertainment to attract visitors, reshape perceptions, and fuel the kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals.

Dubai: Saudi Arabia is making a bold bet: that Cristiano Ronaldo can do for tourism what oil once did for the economy.

Other stars—Karim Benzema, Neymar, N’Golo Kanté—have since followed, but Ronaldo remains the anchor. He is the global brand Saudi Arabia is leveraging to keep football in the global spotlight.

Fans now travel to Riyadh and Jeddah not only to watch him play, but also to explore Saudi’s new attractions.

If he can make fans fly across continents to see him play, he might also convince them to discover Saudi Arabia itself.

This approach comes with risks. Star signings are costly, and tourism growth depends on infrastructure, accessibility, and visitor experience—not just celebrity appeal. But Saudi leaders believe Ronaldo is a catalyst.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.