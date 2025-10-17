GOLD/FOREX
Cristiano Ronaldo tops Forbes' highest-paid footballers list

The top ten highest-paid players will take home a tidy $945 million this season

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo
AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo has a lot to smile about. The Portuguese superstar, known for his prowess on the pitch as much as in the investment field, has topped Forbes’ list of highest-paid footballers for the 2025-2026 season.

This is the sixth time in ten years that he’s topped the list, and the news comes days after Bloomberg recognised him as first-ever sports billionaire.

Forbes estimates that he will rake in $280 million (Dh1 billion) in earnings over the coming year before taxes.

This development means he’s also leaving his football frenemies in the dust – on the coveted list, Ronaldo is followed by Lionel Messi, whose bank account has a decent (but much less) $130 million in projected income.

Together though, these footballers – the ones on the top ten highest-paid list – will take home a tidy $945 million during the 2025-26 season.

Ronaldo is not only well thought of on the field but he has quite a following out of the game too; in February 2021, he grabbed the title of first person in the world to gather 500 million followers across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

His income off-the-field comes from brand endorsements, clothing, accessories, hotels and gyms. In Dubai, he is well known for two restaurants: The Spanish eatery Tatel Dubai and TOTÓ Dubai, the Italian-Mediterranean restaurant.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
Show More

