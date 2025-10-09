A peek into Cristiano Ronaldo’s earnings, luxury lifestyle and spendings

Ronaldo has one of the most impressive collection of cars. He has always been a great car enthusiast and spoken about it in many interviews. The most expensive one he has among his luxury car collection is the Bugatti Centodieci priced around $9 million. He also owns the Bugatti Chiron, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Rolls-Royce Dawn, Fearri F12 TDF, Ferarri 599 GTO, Ferrari Monza SP2, Lamborghini Aventador, McLaren Senna, Bentley Flying Spur, Mercedes G Wagon, Aston Martin DBX 707, Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

Now 40 years old, Ronaldo plays for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia’s Pro League. Despite his age, he remains one of the most influential and marketable athletes in the world. In 2025, his net worth is a reflection not only of his legendary career on the pitch but also his smart investments, strategic endorsements, and expanding personal brand.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.