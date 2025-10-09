A peek into Cristiano Ronaldo’s earnings, luxury lifestyle and spendings

Portuguese star has become first footballer to surpass $1 billion in career earnings
Dubai: Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has cemented his status not just as a sports icon, but as a global financial powerhouse. He has become the first football player in history to surpass $1 billion in career earnings — an achievement built on a mix of elite athleticism, business acumen, and unmatched global appeal.
Now 40 years old, Ronaldo plays for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia’s Pro League. Despite his age, he remains one of the most influential and marketable athletes in the world. In 2025, his net worth is a reflection not only of his legendary career on the pitch but also his smart investments, strategic endorsements, and expanding personal brand.
Ronaldo’s contract with Al Nassr is among the most lucrative in sports history. He reportedly earns over $200 million annually, a figure that includes both his salary and various commercial agreements that promote the Saudi Pro League on a global scale.
A large portion of Ronaldo’s income comes from endorsement deals with major global brands. He maintains long-standing partnerships with Nike, Herbalife, Clear Shampoo, and Binance. His lifetime deal with Nike alone is said to be worth over $1 billion, placing him in a league of his own.
Off the pitch, Ronaldo has built a successful business empire under the CR7 brand. This includes clothing lines, fragrances, gyms, and a growing chain of luxury hotels in partnership with Pestana, located in cities like Lisbon, Madrid, and more. These ventures continue to attract international clientele and significantly contribute to his overall wealth.
Ronaldo owns multiple luxury properties, including a $20 million Lisbon penthouse, a villa in Madeira, and residences in Madrid, Turin, Dubai and Riyadh. His real estate portfolio significantly boosts his net worth and long-term wealth security.
Ronaldo has one of the most impressive collection of cars. He has always been a great car enthusiast and spoken about it in many interviews. The most expensive one he has among his luxury car collection is the Bugatti Centodieci priced around $9 million. He also owns the Bugatti Chiron, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Rolls-Royce Dawn, Fearri F12 TDF, Ferarri 599 GTO, Ferrari Monza SP2, Lamborghini Aventador, McLaren Senna, Bentley Flying Spur, Mercedes G Wagon, Aston Martin DBX 707, Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.
In addition to his love for cars, Ronaldo also owns a private jet — Gulfstream G650 and a £5 million ($6.8 million) yacht called “Pirates of the Caribbean.”
With over 600 million Instagram followers, Ronaldo is the most-followed person on the platform. Each sponsored post reportedly earns him over $2 million, making social media one of his most profitable platforms outside football.
Ronaldo is known to be a devoted family man, often travelling with his fiancee Georgina Rodríguez and their children. He prefers secluded, luxurious destinations, opting for private villas, exclusive islands, and five-star resorts. Favourite destinations include Madeira, Ibiza, Marbella, Dubai, Greece, and the Maldives.
Even while vacationing, Ronaldo maintains his rigorous fitness and diet regimen. He reportedly spends between $15,000 to $55,000 per week on holiday stays and frequently shares glimpses of his getaways on social media — often featuring jet-ski rides, beach workouts, and elegant family dinners.
