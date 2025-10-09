GOLD/FOREX
A peek into Cristiano Ronaldo’s earnings, luxury lifestyle and spendings

Portuguese star has become first footballer to surpass $1 billion in career earnings

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Cristiano Ronaldo with his family during his unveiling at the Mrsool Park Stadium in the Saudi capital Riyadh on January 3, 2023.
Dubai: Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has cemented his status not just as a sports icon, but as a global financial powerhouse. He has become the first football player in history to surpass $1 billion in career earnings — an achievement built on a mix of elite athleticism, business acumen, and unmatched global appeal.

Now 40 years old, Ronaldo plays for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia’s Pro League. Despite his age, he remains one of the most influential and marketable athletes in the world. In 2025, his net worth is a reflection not only of his legendary career on the pitch but also his smart investments, strategic endorsements, and expanding personal brand.

Record-breaking contract

Ronaldo’s contract with Al Nassr is among the most lucrative in sports history. He reportedly earns over $200 million annually, a figure that includes both his salary and various commercial agreements that promote the Saudi Pro League on a global scale.

Endorsements that pay off

A large portion of Ronaldo’s income comes from endorsement deals with major global brands. He maintains long-standing partnerships with Nike, Herbalife, Clear Shampoo, and Binance. His lifetime deal with Nike alone is said to be worth over $1 billion, placing him in a league of his own.

The CR7 empire

Off the pitch, Ronaldo has built a successful business empire under the CR7 brand. This includes clothing lines, fragrances, gyms, and a growing chain of luxury hotels in partnership with Pestana, located in cities like Lisbon, Madrid, and more. These ventures continue to attract international clientele and significantly contribute to his overall wealth.

Lavish real estate portfolio

Ronaldo owns multiple luxury properties, including a $20 million Lisbon penthouse, a villa in Madeira, and residences in Madrid, Turin, Dubai and Riyadh. His real estate portfolio significantly boosts his net worth and long-term wealth security.

Supercars and yachts

Ronaldo has one of the most impressive collection of cars. He has always been a great car enthusiast and spoken about it in many interviews. The most expensive one he has among his luxury car collection is the Bugatti Centodieci priced around $9 million. He also owns the Bugatti Chiron, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Rolls-Royce Dawn, Fearri F12 TDF, Ferarri 599 GTO, Ferrari Monza SP2, Lamborghini Aventador, McLaren Senna, Bentley Flying Spur, Mercedes G Wagon, Aston Martin DBX 707, Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

In addition to his love for cars, Ronaldo also owns a private jet — Gulfstream G650 and a £5 million ($6.8 million) yacht called “Pirates of the Caribbean.”

King of social media

With over 600 million Instagram followers, Ronaldo is the most-followed person on the platform. Each sponsored post reportedly earns him over $2 million, making social media one of his most profitable platforms outside football.

Exclusive getaways

Ronaldo is known to be a devoted family man, often travelling with his fiancee Georgina Rodríguez and their children. He prefers secluded, luxurious destinations, opting for private villas, exclusive islands, and five-star resorts. Favourite destinations include Madeira, Ibiza, Marbella, Dubai, Greece, and the Maldives.

Even while vacationing, Ronaldo maintains his rigorous fitness and diet regimen. He reportedly spends between $15,000 to $55,000 per week on holiday stays and frequently shares glimpses of his getaways on social media — often featuring jet-ski rides, beach workouts, and elegant family dinners.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
footballCristiano Ronaldo

