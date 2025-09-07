Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning goal leaves fans in awe

40-year-old's form ensures Portugal make a winning start in qualifiers routing Armenia 5-0
Dubai: Cristiano Ronaldo seems untouched by time. At 40, the Portuguese icon continues to defy age, netting a brilliant brace to fire Portugal past Armenia in Saturday’s World Cup 2026 qualifier.
His goals pushed his men’s international scoring record to an incredible 140, yet the one trophy missing from his glittering career remains the World Cup — a prize that rival Lionel Messi claimed with Argentina in 2022.
Ronaldo, who recently renewed his deal with Saudi side Al Nassr and guided Portugal to Uefa Nations League glory last summer, will likely get his final shot at the tournament next year in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
At the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium, he struck once in each half as Portugal made a commanding start to Group F. “It was a near-perfect performance,” said midfielder Vitinha.
The match carried extra emotion, as it was Portugal’s first since the tragic car accident in July that claimed the lives of former teammate Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva. After scoring, Ronaldo raised his hands to the sky in tribute, while João Cancelo honored Jota with his trademark video-game celebration.
“Diogo will always be with us. Cancelo’s celebration was a beautiful gesture,” said João Neves. Teammate Vitinha added, “It was about winning, giving everything.”
