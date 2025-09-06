GOLD/FOREX
Video: Ronaldo shoves fan in Armenia, sparking online backlash

Footage shows Ronaldo and teammates heading to training ahead of Saturday’s match

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
As the players exited, a group of fans rushed toward them in chaotic fashion, hoping for photos and autographs.
Dubai: A video of Cristiano Ronaldo forcefully shoving a fan in the Armenian capital has triggered a storm of criticism online, casting a shadow over Portugal’s preparations for its opening World Cup qualifier.

The footage, filmed outside the Portuguese team’s hotel in Yerevan, shows Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva emerging first, followed by Ronaldo and other teammates heading to training ahead of Saturday’s match against Armenia. As the players exited, a group of fans rushed toward them in chaotic fashion, hoping for photos and autographs.

One supporter approached Ronaldo at close range, prompting the 40-year-old forward to push him away sharply. The player’s visible irritation was captured on camera and quickly circulated across social media platforms. 

Excitement around Ronaldo had been mounting since his arrival at Zvartnots International Airport, where crowds of fans had gathered in hopes of catching a glimpse of the Portuguese captain. Local media described a near-constant frenzy of selfie requests and autograph seekers.

Ronaldo, who plays for Saudi club Al Nassr, is set to make his 222nd international appearance in Saturday’s qualifier. He has scored 138 goals in 221 matches for Portugal, including a hat trick against Armenia during the Euro 2016 qualifying campaign. With Portugal, he has won three major trophies: Euro 2016 and two editions of the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and 2025.

