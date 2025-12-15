Arden Cho seizes her golden moment after Hollywood heartbreak

Growing up in Texas and Minnesota, she hadn't thought much about racial identity. But while attending college at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, something shifted. “I realized that was the first time when I was like, oh, people look at me and don’t think that I’m an American,” she recalled. “And it was interesting because I realized at that time, there are two ways to look at it. You can just be mad and say, ‘Oh, I hate that we don’t have representation, I hate people that don’t see us, I hate that people don't see our stories,’ or you can say, ‘I’m going to try.’”