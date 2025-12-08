Dubai: Netflix’s $72bn acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery’s film, TV and streaming assets marks one of the biggest shake-ups in modern entertainment. The impact stretches far beyond the US market — including in the UAE, where HBO Max isn’t available on its own.

If bundles go global, UAE viewers may get official access to HBO programming for the first time — but that isn’t guaranteed.

Netflix Co-CEO Greg Peters told investors, “We think the HBO brand is important for consumers,” adding that it is “too early” to say exactly how it will appear.

By buying Warner Bros, Netflix now controls Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, the Batman and Superman franchises, DC’s wider superhero universe, and HBO hits like Succession and The Last of Us.

Here are seven ways this could affect your viewing experience, using concrete, fact-based insights and direct quotes from the companies and analysts shaping the story.

HBO and Warner Bros programming still appears in the region through licensing deals, and once Netflix controls that library, it determines where those titles will be released, how widely they’re distributed, and whether they remain exclusive.

The renowned Writers Guild of America said the deal “must be blocked,” warning it would “reduce the volume and diversity of content for all viewers.”

Analysts are blunt on this point. Jonathan Handel, a veteran entertainment attorney and industry analyst, said: “If you think your prices are going down, you're living in fantasy land.”

For UAE viewers, the experience could become smoother — but less competitive — as Netflix targets to become a one-stop shop for premium English-language entertainment.

With over 300 million subscribers and control of HBO, Warner Bros, and DC, Netflix becomes the most vertically integrated entertainment company of the streaming era. Sarandos said, “We can't stand still.” But this consolidation could limit alternatives.

What this means: some films land on Netflix weeks after cinema runs, bingeable content arrives faster, and global release schedules may tighten. As UAE viewers often wait longer for HBO content, this deal could shorten those delays.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.