The impact stretches far beyond the US market — including in the UAE: Here's how
Dubai: Netflix’s $72bn acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery’s film, TV and streaming assets marks one of the biggest shake-ups in modern entertainment. The impact stretches far beyond the US market — including in the UAE, where HBO Max isn’t available on its own.
HBO and Warner Bros programming still appears in the region through licensing deals, and once Netflix controls that library, it determines where those titles will be released, how widely they’re distributed, and whether they remain exclusive.
In practice, that means Netflix will increasingly shape the viewing options available across the Gulf, even without HBO Max launching locally.
Here are seven ways this could affect your viewing experience, using concrete, fact-based insights and direct quotes from the companies and analysts shaping the story.
By buying Warner Bros, Netflix now controls Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, the Batman and Superman franchises, DC’s wider superhero universe, and HBO hits like Succession and The Last of Us.
Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos said the merger allows the two companies to “help define the next century of storytelling.”
For UAE viewers, this could mean more big-name titles on Netflix — depending on licensing agreements with regional platforms.
Netflix Co-CEO Greg Peters told investors, “We think the HBO brand is important for consumers,” adding that it is “too early” to say exactly how it will appear.
Two likely scenarios: HBO becomes a labelled hub inside Netflix, or Netflix offers a Netflix + HBO bundle globally.
If bundles go global, UAE viewers may get official access to HBO programming for the first time — but that isn’t guaranteed.
Analysts are blunt on this point. Jonathan Handel, a veteran entertainment attorney and industry analyst, said: “If you think your prices are going down, you're living in fantasy land.”
UK-based independent research firm Enders Analysis warned the merged company “would likely raise prices,” even if HBO Max becomes non-essential. The logic is simple: more dominance means more pricing power.
For UAE users already paying higher regional subscription rates, global pricing shifts often trickle down.
The renowned Writers Guild of America said the deal “must be blocked,” warning it would “reduce the volume and diversity of content for all viewers.”
Fewer buyers for content means fewer unique projects and more emphasis on franchise extensions. Director James Cameron called the merger a “disaster,” fearing shorter theatrical runs and more streaming-first strategies. Expect more spinoffs — fewer experimental original dramas.
Netflix promised to keep Warner Bros films in cinemas. Sarandos said Netflix would “maintain Warner Bros’ current operations and build on its strengths, including theatrical releases.”
UAE cinemas, which have strong attendance and regularly host early global releases, may still receive major Warner Bros films — but smaller movies could shift towards streaming-first pipelines.
Netflix dislikes long waits between theatrical and streaming release windows. Sarandos said film releases will evolve to be “much more consumer friendly.”
What this means: some films land on Netflix weeks after cinema runs, bingeable content arrives faster, and global release schedules may tighten. As UAE viewers often wait longer for HBO content, this deal could shorten those delays.
With over 300 million subscribers and control of HBO, Warner Bros, and DC, Netflix becomes the most vertically integrated entertainment company of the streaming era. Sarandos said, “We can't stand still.” But this consolidation could limit alternatives.
For UAE viewers, the experience could become smoother — but less competitive — as Netflix targets to become a one-stop shop for premium English-language entertainment.
