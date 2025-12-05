GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT
Entertainment /
HollyWood

Netflix to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery in landmark $83 billion deal

It is the largest entertainment consolidation deal since Disney's $71b Fox acquisition

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
The transaction values Warner Bros. Discovery at $27.75 per share.
The transaction values Warner Bros. Discovery at $27.75 per share.
Bloomberg

Streaming giant Netflix has agreed to acquire film and television studio Warner Bros. Discovery for nearly $83 billion, the two US companies announced Friday.

The acquisition, which gives Netflix access to a vast film catalog as well as the prestigious streaming service HBO Max, is the largest consolidation deal in the entertainment industry since Disney's $71 billion acquisition of Fox in 2019.

The transaction values Warner Bros. Discovery at $27.75 per share, implying a total equity value of approximately $72.0 billion and an enterprise value -- including debt -- of around $82.7 billion.

Warner Bros. Discovery shares closed at $24.54 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.

Over the decades, Warner Brothers has produced film classics including "Casablanca" and "Citizen Kane", as well as more recent blockbuster shows including "The Sopranos", "Game of Thrones" and the "Harry Potter" movies.

"Together, we can give audiences more of what they love and help define the next century of storytelling," said Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, which has produced global hits including "Stranger Things", "KPop Demon Hunters" and "Squid Games".

"Today’s announcement combines two of the greatest storytelling companies in the world," said David Zaslav, President and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, in the statement.

The transaction, which was unanimously approved by the boards of both companies, is to close within 12 to 18 months, they said.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

KPop Demon Hunters has been ruling Netflix since its June 2025 release.

KPop Demon Hunters is Oscar-eligible: Can it win?

2m read
Justice Smith, Ariana Greenblatt, Dominic Sessa, Jesse Eisenberg, Isla Fisher and Dave Franco in a scene from 'Now You See Me: Now You Don't'

10 Best movies to watch this weekend in the UAE

7m read
This image released by Netflix shows characters, from left, Mira, Rumi, Zoey in a scene from "KPop Demon Hunters."

KPop Demon Hunters is about to get even bigger

2m read
KPop Demon Hunters has been ruling Netflix since its June 2025 release.

Netflix pays $15M as ‘K-Pop: Demon Hunters’ saga grows

1m read