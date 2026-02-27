Netflix reiterated confidence in its standalone growth strategy. “Netflix's business is healthy, strong and growing organically, powered by our slate and best-in-class streaming service. This year, we'll invest approximately $20 billion in quality films and series and will expand our entertainment offering. Consistent with our capital allocation policy, we'll also resume our share repurchase program.”

“The transaction we negotiated would have created shareholder value with a clear path to regulatory approval,” they said. “However, we've always been disciplined, and at the price required to match Paramount Skydance's latest offer, the deal is no longer financially attractive, so we are declining to match the Paramount Skydance bid.”

