GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets
EXPLAINER

Why Netflix dropped its Warner takeover chase: Deal details explained

Streaming giant exits bidding war, clearing path for Paramount offer

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Netflix drops Warner bid, clearing path for Paramount takeover.
Netflix drops Warner bid, clearing path for Paramount takeover.
Bloomberg

Warner’s board informed Netflix that Paramount Skydance’s latest proposal qualifies as a “Superior Proposal” under the terms of its existing merger agreement. Netflix responded by confirming it would not match the revised bid.

The decision ends months of deal manoeuvring that had drawn attention from investors, regulators and lawmakers in Washington.

Netflix co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters said the company weighed the economics of the transaction against its broader capital strategy.

“The transaction we negotiated would have created shareholder value with a clear path to regulatory approval,” they said. “However, we've always been disciplined, and at the price required to match Paramount Skydance's latest offer, the deal is no longer financially attractive, so we are declining to match the Paramount Skydance bid.”

Executives described Warner as an attractive asset but not one worth pursuing at any cost.

“But this transaction was always a ‘nice to have’ at the right price, not a ‘must have’ at any price,” the statement added.

Netflix reiterated confidence in its standalone growth strategy. “Netflix's business is healthy, strong and growing organically, powered by our slate and best-in-class streaming service. This year, we'll invest approximately $20 billion in quality films and series and will expand our entertainment offering. Consistent with our capital allocation policy, we'll also resume our share repurchase program.”

Paramount offer gains board backing

Paramount Skydance’s proposal values Warner Bros. Discovery at $31 per share in cash for the entire company. According to a Bloomberg report, the offer represents part of a transaction valued at about $111 billion including debt.

David Ellison, Chairman and CEO of Paramount, welcomed the board’s assessment.

“We are pleased WBD's Board has unanimously affirmed the superior value of our offer, which delivers to WBD shareholders superior value, certainty and speed to closing,” he said.

Paramount’s proposed agreement includes a $45.7 billion equity commitment backed by Larry Ellison and a $57.5 billion debt financing package from Bank of America, Citi and Apollo. The company has also committed to pay Warner’s $2.8 billion termination fee owed to Netflix and to cover a $7 billion regulatory termination fee if the deal fails due to antitrust hurdles.

The Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period applicable to the acquisition expired earlier this month, clearing one procedural step.

Market reaction and political scrutiny

Bloomberg reported that Netflix shares jumped in after-hours trading following the announcement, reflecting investor approval of management’s decision to avoid escalating the bidding war. Warner Bros. shares declined, while Paramount’s stock showed limited movement.

The contest has drawn political attention in Washington, where lawmakers have raised concerns about competition and media concentration. Senate hearings are scheduled to examine the proposed merger, and critics have warned about potential effects on pricing and consumer choice.

Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav signalled optimism about the Paramount tie-up, saying the combined company could create significant shareholder value and strengthen its storytelling capabilities.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More
Related Topics:
netflix

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos departs the White House on February 26, 2026 in Washington, DC. Sarandos was at the White House to discuss Netflix's bid for Warner Brothers Discovery.

Netflix walks away from Warner Bros. bid

2m read
The bundled plan will allow users to access Netflix, Shahid, and MBC’s live TV channels through a single subscription — marking Netflix’s first such regional tie-up in the Middle East.

Netflix shares fall as revenue appears to stall

2m read
Under Netflix's agreement with WBD, the streaming giant would pay $27.75/share.

Paramount sues Warner Bros. Discovery over Netflix deal

2m read
The Paramount Pictures water tower is seen in Los Angeles, Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025, with the Hollywood sign in the distance. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Warner Bros favours Netflix over $77.9 Paramount bid

1m read