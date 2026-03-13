Netflix has inked a multi-year deal for the 2025 phenomenon
They’re ready for the takedown.
Indeed, K-Pop Demon Hunter fans can now officially celebrate. After months of rumours, Netflix has confirmed a sequel to the animated hit that practically took over 2025, dominating everything from merchandise and TikTok trends to Halloween outfits. Directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans are back, having signed what is being described as a "multi-year writing and directing partnership" with the streaming giant.
Released on June 20, 2025, the film soared owing to its fun, eccentric plot of three K-Pop stars, who are also tasked with saving the universe from demons. Things get a tad complicated when Rumi befriends a demon named Jinu (Hello, Ahn Hyo-seop!). The end of the film left fans craving closure regarding their relationship, with many hoping that Jinu will return somehow to Rumi after his noble sacrifice.
Well, now that the sequel is out, the hope has returned in full force.
Nevertheless, K-Pop Demon Hunters became a rage upon its release, going on to become the most-watched Netflix film of all time within the same year. Its success led to two nominations at the 'Oscars' - 'Best Animated Feature' and 'Best Original Song' with its lead track "Golden" - while "Golden" also went on to win a 'Grammy' for 'Best Song Written for Visual Media'.
In the first film, apart from the voices of Arden Cho, May Hong, and Ji-young Yoo, the other members of the cast included, Ken Jeong, who plays Bobby as the HUNTR/X’s supportive manager. And, you have Ahn Hyo-seop as Jinu, of course, you would know him from Business Proposal and A Time Called You. Singer and composer Andrew Choi provides the vocals for Jinu. Choi is best known for competing on K-pop Star season two, and has produced tracks for various K-pop groups including Monsta X, EXO and SHINee.
And there are more stars: Yunjin Kim lent her voice to Celine’s dialogue, you know her as Sun from Lost, and more recently from XO, Kitty and Mistresses, as well as legendary Lea Salonga, who originated Kim in Miss Saigon and voiced Disney favourites Princess Jasmine (Aladdin) and Mulan brings Celine’s singing to jaw-dropping heights.
The cast hasn’t been confirmed as yet for the sequel, but once again, here’s hoping.