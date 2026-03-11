Oscars 2026: HUNTR/X Performers to bring KPop Demon Hunters 'Golden' to Life
Dubai: The 98th Academy Awards will see a performance unlike any in recent memory: EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, the singers behind the fictional K‑pop powerhouse HUNTR/X, are set to take the Oscars stage on March 15, 2026, to perform “Golden” the breakout hit from the Netflix animated sensation KPop Demon Hunters.
The track is nominated for Best Original Song at the ceremony, alongside the film’s own Best Animated Feature nomination, cementing its role as one of the most successful cultural phenomena of the year.
What started as an animated action‑musical film quickly turned into a global music event that people especially kids couldn't get enough of. The soundtrack, led by “Golden”, wasn’t just a streaming success but a serious awards contender, dominating the 2025‑26 awards season.
At the 68th Grammy Awards, “Golden” won Best Song Written for Visual Media, marking the first time a song associated with K‑pop has ever won a Grammy, and the first major American industry win for the trio.
Beyond that historic Grammy victory, “Golden” earned multiple nominations, including Song of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Remixed Recording for its David Guetta remix while the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack itself was nominated for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.
Their awards season has been relentless. Earlier in the year, “Golden” also took home Best Original Song at both the Golden Globe Awards and the Critics’ Choice Awards, solidifying its award‑winning momentum leading into the Oscars.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji
