‘Disrespectful’: Oscars cut short K-Pop Demon Hunters win

Fans criticise the Oscars after the winners of the historic K-pop win was played off stage
Dubai: The Oscars found itself at the centre of online criticism after the songwriting team behind the hit track 'Golden' from Kpop Demon Hunters were abruptly played off during their acceptance speech despite making history with their win. The team won two awards this season with Best Animated Feature Film and Best Original song for 'Golden' becoming the first K-pop song ever to get the recognition.
However, what should have been a celebratory moment quickly turned controversial after the team's remarks were cut off by the orchestra while they were still speaking on stage.
One user pointed out that one of the producers had likely written his speech in English in advance, noting that it was clear he had prepared it carefully since English is not his first language, making the interruption feel even more unfair.
During the ceremony, singer-songwriter Ejae began the speech by reflecting on the journey behind the track and thanking everyone involved in the creative process. But as other collaborators stepped forward to speak, the orchestra began playing them off effectively ending their moment on stage before everyone had the chance to speak. The moment appeared awkward on broadcast, with members of the team visibly trying to continue speaking over the music.
Soon after the ceremony aired, viewers and fans took to social media to express frustration, arguing that the interruption was disrespectful given the significance of the milestone. Many pointed out that the win represented a major cultural moment for the global K-pop industry and Asian creators in Hollywood.
Some people also questioned why the speech was cut short while other segments of the broadcast, including comedy sketches and presenter banter were allowed to run longer. The backlash was further amplified by viewers who felt the treatment highlighted broader concerns about representation in major entertainment events.
Despite the controversy, KPop Demon Hunters had a significant night at the Oscars. The animated feature, directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, also secured the award for Best Animated Feature, marking another major achievement for the project.
During that acceptance speech, Kang highlighted the importance of representation in storytelling and said she hopes future generations will not have to wait to see themselves reflected on screen.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji