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Oscars 2026: Javier Bardem makes stirring ‘say no to war’ plea alongside Priyanka Chopra

The remark drew much applause from the theatre

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Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Indian actress Priyanka Chopra and Spanish actor Javier Bardem present the award for Best International Feature Film onstage during the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026.
Indian actress Priyanka Chopra and Spanish actor Javier Bardem present the award for Best International Feature Film onstage during the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026.
AFP-PATRICK T. FALLON

Priyanka Chopra made an appearance at the 98th Academy Awards, stepping on stage to present the Best International Feature Film award at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The actor joined Spanish star Javier Bardem after being introduced by host Conan O’Brien.

As the pair addressed the audience, Bardem delivered a powerful appeal for peace, saying, “No to war,” a remark that drew applause from those inside the theatre. Chopra stood beside him smiling, before the presentation continued.

Introducing the nominees, Chopra reflected on the universal power of storytelling and the way cinema bridges cultures across the world. “Visceral and engrossing,” she said of the films. “They remind us that international is never truly far away.”

Director Joachim Trier later spoke about the importance of global filmmaking while acknowledging the other nominees in the category. In his remarks, he praised the films recognised alongside his, describing them as powerful works that reflect both the challenges of the present and the past.

Quoting American writer James Baldwin, Trier added that adults share a collective responsibility toward children and urged people to support leaders who take that responsibility seriously.

What went down at the Oscars 2026

As the curtain fell on the 98th Academy Awards, the night ultimately belonged to two films. Heading into the ceremony, Ryan Coogler’s Sinners led the race with a record-breaking 16 nominations, the most ever in Oscars history, while Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another followed closely with 13 nods.

When the envelopes were finally opened, both films proved why they dominated the conversation all season.

One of the loudest cheers of the night erupted when Michael B. Jordan won Best Actor for his performance in Sinners, marking a defining moment in his career. Best Actress honours went to Jessie Buckley for her haunting turn in Hamnet, a performance that clearly resonated with voters.

But the evening’s final triumph belonged to One Battle After Another, which clinched Best Picture and closed the night with an impressive six wins overall.

Earlier in the ceremony, Autumn Durald Arkapaw made history by becoming the first woman to win the Oscar for Best Cinematography, recognised for her striking visual work on Sinners — a milestone that added another unforgettable moment to the night.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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