Priyanka Chopra’s Hollywood thriller Reset drops her into wilderness with Orlando Bloom and no context

The film is directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker Matt Smukler
Fresh off swinging swords and surviving all dangers in The Bluff, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is diving headfirst into another high-stakes world, this time, with memory loss, wilderness danger and a suspicious ally. Her next Hollywood project, Reset, pairs her with Orlando Bloom.
Directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker Matt Smukler, the survival thriller is expected to begin production in August. The story follows a woman who wakes up alone in the middle of nowhere, with no clue how she got there. Cut off from civilisation and desperate to survive, she finds herself relying on a charming stranger, played by Bloom, who may be hiding far more than he lets on.
Smukler says the film hinges on tension as much as attraction, explaining that he wanted two actors who could make audiences feel chemistry and suspicion at the same time. According to him, Priyanka and Bloom brought exactly that balance to the table.
Talking about the casting process, director Matt Smukler said in a statement, “I was looking for a pairing where attraction and mistrust could effortlessly coexist. Priyanka and Orlando have this uncanny ability to make you believe both at once. Their chemistry is undeniable.”
The project is being backed by a long list of international producers, including Priyanka’s banner Purple Pebble Pictures and Bloom’s Amazing Owl, with global sales set to launch at the Cannes Marché du Film. The makers are already teasing a mix of survival drama, romance, betrayal and “shocking twists,” which usually means nobody is safe — and nobody can be trusted.
For Priyanka, Reset continues a packed Hollywood run. The actor has steadily expanded her international presence over the last decade, moving from global red carpets to leading major streaming projects. Her recent action thriller The Bluff debuted at number one worldwide on Prime Video, while Heads of State, co-starring Idris Elba and John Cena, pulled in strong streaming numbers. She also recently returned as Nadia in season two of Citadel alongside Richard Madden.
And Hollywood is only half the story. Priyanka is also shooting for S. S. Rajamouli’s ambitious new film Varanasi, co-starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is expected to mark her big return to Indian cinema after nearly 10 years.