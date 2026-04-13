Priyanka Chopra shared a vintage photograph with the singer on Instagram
Asha Bhosle died at the age of 92 on April 12 following health complications and organ failure. Following her death, tributes were shared from across the music and film industry, including a message from actor Priyanka Chopra.
Priyanka Chopra’s tribute
Priyanka Chopra shared a vintage photograph with the singer on Instagram, along with a clip of the song Dil Cheez Kya Hai. In her post, she reflected on the impact Asha Bhosle had on her life and on Indian music.
“There are some losses that feel like losing a piece of your childhood, your memories, your home. Asha ji was that for so many of us,” Priyanka wrote.
She spoke about how the singer’s music was present in everyday life:
“Her voice wasn’t just part of Indian music, it was part of the backdrop of our lives. It played through our homes growing up, through family celebrations, through heartbreaks, through joy, through the quiet and loud moments that became memories before we realised it.”
She added that Bhosle’s influence spanned generations:
“For my generation and so many before and after, she wasn’t simply a legend we admired, she was a constant. A voice so eternal it felt like it would always be there. It is hard to put into words what it means to lose someone whose art helped shape the emotional landscape of an entire nation. Thank you, Asha ji, for giving us a lifetime of songs, of feeling, of beauty. For being one of the greatest gifts, music has ever known.”
She concluded her message with:
“Rest peacefully. Your voice will live where all true legends do, forever in our hearts,” Priyanka wrote.
Legacy
Asha Bhosle died on Sunday after being hospitalised at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital with cardiac and respiratory distress. Following news of her death, condolences were shared by several public figures including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Kajol.
Over a career spanning more than 80 years, Bhosle became one of the most prolific playback singers in Indian cinema. Her honours include:
National Film Awards: Two wins (for Dil Cheez Kya Hai and Mera Kuch Saamaan)
Filmfare Awards: Seven wins for Best Female Playback Singer
Civilian honours: Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan (2008)
Final rites
Her mortal remains will be placed at her residence, Casa Grande in Lower Parel, at 11 am on Monday for public viewing. The funeral is scheduled for 4 pm on Monday evening.