GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Priyanka Chopra mourns Asha Bhosle in emotional tribute: 'Losing a piece of childhood...'

Priyanka Chopra shared a vintage photograph with the singer on Instagram

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Priyanka Chopra penned emotional tribute for Asha Bhosle.
Priyanka Chopra penned emotional tribute for Asha Bhosle.

Asha Bhosle died at the age of 92 on April 12 following health complications and organ failure. Following her death, tributes were shared from across the music and film industry, including a message from actor Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra’s tribute

Priyanka Chopra shared a vintage photograph with the singer on Instagram, along with a clip of the song Dil Cheez Kya Hai. In her post, she reflected on the impact Asha Bhosle had on her life and on Indian music.

“There are some losses that feel like losing a piece of your childhood, your memories, your home. Asha ji was that for so many of us,” Priyanka wrote.

She spoke about how the singer’s music was present in everyday life:

“Her voice wasn’t just part of Indian music, it was part of the backdrop of our lives. It played through our homes growing up, through family celebrations, through heartbreaks, through joy, through the quiet and loud moments that became memories before we realised it.”

She added that Bhosle’s influence spanned generations:

“For my generation and so many before and after, she wasn’t simply a legend we admired, she was a constant. A voice so eternal it felt like it would always be there. It is hard to put into words what it means to lose someone whose art helped shape the emotional landscape of an entire nation. Thank you, Asha ji, for giving us a lifetime of songs, of feeling, of beauty. For being one of the greatest gifts, music has ever known.”

She concluded her message with:

“Rest peacefully. Your voice will live where all true legends do, forever in our hearts,” Priyanka wrote.

Legacy

Asha Bhosle died on Sunday after being hospitalised at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital with cardiac and respiratory distress. Following news of her death, condolences were shared by several public figures including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Kajol.

Over a career spanning more than 80 years, Bhosle became one of the most prolific playback singers in Indian cinema. Her honours include:

  • National Film Awards: Two wins (for Dil Cheez Kya Hai and Mera Kuch Saamaan)

  • Filmfare Awards: Seven wins for Best Female Playback Singer

  • Civilian honours: Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan (2008)

Final rites
Her mortal remains will be placed at her residence, Casa Grande in Lower Parel, at 11 am on Monday for public viewing. The funeral is scheduled for 4 pm on Monday evening.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Bollywood playback singer Asha Bhosle died today, April 12.

Dubai restaurant Asha's temporarily closes in tribute

3m read
Asha Bhosle died at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, where she had been admitted on Saturday evening due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.

Tributes pour in as Asha Bhosle dies at 92

3m read
As the legendary singer Asha Bhosle turned 88 on September 8, several actors from Bollywood took to their social media handles to share heartfelt birthday greetings for their beloved 'Tai'

Asha Bhosle dies at 92: Look back on her iconic career

5m read
Guinness-recognised singer’s eight-decade career reshaped Indian film music

Veteran Bollywood singer Asha Bhosle dies at 92

2m read