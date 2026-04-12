Asha Bhosle dies at 92: PM Narendra Modi pays tribute, says 'Her voice carried a timeless brilliance'

Asha Bhosle died at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, after suffering a chest infection
India is mourning the loss of one of its most versatile musical voices, as tributes continue to pour in following the death of Asha Bhosle at the age of 92.
Among those who paid tribute was Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reflected on the singer’s extraordinary legacy and personal memories of their interactions.
“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Smt. Asha Bhosle ji, one of India's most renowned and versatile voices. Her unique musical journey spanning decades has enriched our cultural heritage and touched the hearts of countless people around the world. From soulful melodies to spirited compositions, her voice carried a timeless brilliance. I will forever cherish the memories of my conversations with her,” Modi said.
He also extended his condolences to those grieving her loss, adding: “My heartfelt condolences to her family, fans, and music lovers. She will continue to inspire future generations, and her songs will forever resonate in people's lives.”
Confirming her death, her son Anand Bhosle had told reporters outside the hospital, “She passed away today. Those who wish to pay their last respects can visit her residence tomorrow at 11 am. The last rites will be performed tomorrow at 4 pm at Shivaji Park.”
Asha Bhosle died at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, where she had been admitted on Saturday evening due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.
Hours after news broke of her death in Mumbai, her Dubai-based restaurant, Asha's Restaurant, closed its doors in tribute. Staff at the restaurant confirmed the decision to shut for the day as a mark of respect.
Bhosle’s career, which spanned decades and crossed genres, from classical and ghazals to pop and film music, cemented her as a defining voice in Indian music history. Her death marks the end of an era.