A record 4,399 days: Modi enters India’s political history books

With 4,399 consecutive days in office, Modi moved past Nehru’s post-election tenure of 4,398 days, becoming the longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister in India’s history. The milestone comes as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government completes 12 years in power and enters the third year of its current term.

Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister, led the country from Independence in 1947 until his death in 1964. For the purpose of the elected-tenure comparison, however, only the period following India’s first general election in 1952 is counted.

Modi first took office on May 26, 2014, after leading the BJP to a landmark victory. He secured a second term in 2019 with an even larger mandate and returned for a third consecutive term in 2024, becoming only the second Indian leader after Nehru to win three successive Lok Sabha elections.

Among those extending greetings were leaders from Sri Lanka, Papua New Guinea and Trinidad and Tobago, while US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor described the achievement as a testament to decades of public service.

Alex Abraham Senior Associate Editor

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