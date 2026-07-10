PM Modi arrives in Auckland on two-day visit

“It is very significant. It is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in 40 years, and it comes just a few months after we signed our Free Trade Agreement. There will be a major celebration in our largest city, and New Zealanders are looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Modi, especially the Indian-New Zealand community. The Indian diaspora is now our third-largest ethnic community, and many people will turn out to welcome him and make him feel at home.”