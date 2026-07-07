Indonesia rolls out red carpet for Indian PM Modi as key bilateral talks begin in Jakarta

Underscoring this focus on regional maritime safety, the MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Regions) framework serves as India's institutional vision for promoting security, stability, and inclusive developmental growth across the maritime domain. In line with this strategy, PM Modi stated that the diplomatic visit would build directly upon the robust momentum currently characterising India's relations with Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand, with a distinct focus on expanding cooperation across strategic, economic, and people-centric domains.