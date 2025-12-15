India PM Modi arrives in Amman, set to hold talks with Jordan’s King

“Our bilateral relations are marked by strong understanding at the leadership level. Since the last visit of His Majesty in 2018, both the leaders have met four times with the latest being on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy in June 2024. The leaders are in touch with each other telephonically as well, and both the leaders also spoke recently in April 2025 after the ghastly Pahalgam terror attacks, during which His Majesty condemned the terror attacks, and said that terrorism should be rejected in all its forms and manifestations. His Majesty also reiterated his support for India’s fight against terrorism and both countries have cooperated in counter-terrorism including by India’s participation in the initiatives launched by His Majesty such as the Aqaba process,” she added.