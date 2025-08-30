The Prime Minister responded warmly, interacting with the crowd and spending time with children who had gathered to see him.

Modi also exchanged greetings with the drivers, underlining the growing cooperation between the two nations in railway technology and infrastructure.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said: “Cooperation between states and prefectures is an important pillar in the friendship between India and Japan. Therefore, at the 15th India-Japan Summit held yesterday, an initiative on this inter-regional cooperation was launched.”

Before travelling to Sendai, Modi met the governors of 16 Japanese prefectures in Tokyo. The discussion centred on strengthening inter-regional cooperation in trade, innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship.

As part of the wider agenda of the 15th India–Japan Annual Summit, both countries announced a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) initiative. The programme will foster collaboration in Large Language Models (LLMs), training, capacity building, and support for start-ups to create a trustworthy AI ecosystem.

