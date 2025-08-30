GOLD/FOREX
India PM Narendra Modi rides Japan’s bullet train with Ishiba, arrives in Sendai for key visits

On reaching Sendai, PM Modi was greeted by members of the Indian diaspora

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
India's PM Narendra Modi is seen inside Japan’s world-famous Shinkansen bullet train alongside Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba.
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Sendai on Saturday after travelling on Japan’s world-famous Shinkansen bullet train alongside Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

The visit marks another step in strengthening India–Japan ties during Modi’s ongoing tour of the country.

Warm welcome in Sendai

On reaching Sendai, PM Modi was greeted by members of the Indian diaspora and local well-wishers who chanted, “Modi-san, welcome!”

The Prime Minister responded warmly, interacting with the crowd and spending time with children who had gathered to see him.

Sharing a glimpse of the journey, Modi posted on X: “Reached Sendai. Travelled with PM Ishiba to this city on the Shinkansen.”

Greetings to train drivers

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Ishiba highlighted his meeting with Indian train drivers currently training in Japan.

Posting on X, he wrote: “Greetings with the Indian train drivers currently training at JR East.”

Modi also exchanged greetings with the drivers, underlining the growing cooperation between the two nations in railway technology and infrastructure.

Visits to key facilities

During his time in Sendai, the Indian Prime Minister will tour major industrial sites, including a semiconductor plant and a bullet train coach manufacturing facility.

The visits are expected to highlight Japan’s advanced technological capabilities and identify areas for deeper collaboration with India.

Focus on regional partnerships

Before travelling to Sendai, Modi met the governors of 16 Japanese prefectures in Tokyo. The discussion centred on strengthening inter-regional cooperation in trade, innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said: “Cooperation between states and prefectures is an important pillar in the friendship between India and Japan. Therefore, at the 15th India-Japan Summit held yesterday, an initiative on this inter-regional cooperation was launched.”

The newly announced State-Prefecture Partnership Initiative aims to build direct connections between Indian states and Japanese prefectures.

It will open avenues for collaboration in areas such as start-ups, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), skill development, and joint technological innovation.

Advancing digital and AI cooperation

As part of the wider agenda of the 15th India–Japan Annual Summit, both countries announced a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) initiative. The programme will foster collaboration in Large Language Models (LLMs), training, capacity building, and support for start-ups to create a trustworthy AI ecosystem.

In addition, India and Japan signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Digital Partnership 2.0, reinforcing their commitment to technological exchange and innovation.

PM Modi’s visit underlines the strategic depth of India–Japan relations, with both countries expanding cooperation beyond traditional areas into advanced technology, digital innovation, and regional partnerships.

With inputs from agencies

Balaram Menon
Balaram Menon
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
