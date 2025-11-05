PM lauds India’s women’s team for stunning comeback, beating South Africa by 52 runs
Dubai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the victorious Indian women’s cricket team at his residence in New Delhi following their historic 2025 ICC Women’s ODI World Cup triumph. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led squad, dressed smartly in formals and wearing their medals, was congratulated by the Prime Minister for their resilience, teamwork, and fighting spirit.
Modi praised the team’s remarkable comeback after a tough start to the tournament, overcoming three early defeats to lift the trophy by defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. He lauded their ability to stay focused amid social media trolling and immense pressure.
During the interaction, Captain Harmanpreet Kaur recalled meeting Modi in 2017 after their World Cup final loss, saying, “This time we came with the trophy — and we hope to meet you again with more.” Vice-Captain Smriti Mandhana thanked Modi for his constant encouragement and for championing women’s sports in India.
Player of the Tournament Deepti Sharma shared that Modi’s earlier words — to keep working hard and never give up — had stayed with her. The Prime Minister also appreciated her “Jai Shri Ram” tattoo, saying faith gives strength.
Modi encouraged the team to promote the Fit India movement, particularly among young girls, and to visit schools to inspire the next generation. He congratulated them again for their “exceptional teamwork and tenacity,” calling their victory “a golden chapter in India’s sporting history.”
With inputs fom ANI
