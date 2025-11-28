GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Putin to visit India on December 4-5: Kremlin

Leaders will sign trade deals, 'discuss all aspects' of Russian-Indian ties

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Talks between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Putin will also touch on regional and international issues.  
Talks between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Putin will also touch on regional and international issues.  
ANI

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin will make a state visit to India on December 4 and 5 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Kremlin said Friday.

The two leaders will sign trade deals, “discuss all aspects” of Russian-Indian ties and also touch on regional and international issues, it said in a statement.

The visit comes as India’s ties with the West are strained over its purchases of Russian oil at discounted prices since the start of Moscow’s offensive on Ukraine in February 2022.

US President Donald Trump slapped 50-percent tariffs on most Indian imports in August, accusing the country of funding Russia’s war effort.

Related Topics:
Narendra ModiVladimir Putin

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding the trophy poses for a group picture with the champions of the Women’s World Cup 2025, at his residence 7, LKM in New Delhi on Wednesday.

PM Modi meets India’s Women’s World Cup winners

2m read
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Modi urges citizens to join ‘Run for Unity’ on Oct. 31

2m read
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates Diwali with naval personnel on INS Vikrant, in Goa on Monday, October 20, 2025.

Modi celebrates Diwali with armed forces on INS Vikrant

3m read
PM Modi greets Russian President Putin on his birthday.

Modi greets Putin on birthday, reaffirms partnership

2m read