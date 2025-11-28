Putin to visit India on December 4-5: Kremlin

Leaders will sign trade deals, 'discuss all aspects' of Russian-Indian ties
Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin will make a state visit to India on December 4 and 5 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Kremlin said Friday.
The two leaders will sign trade deals, “discuss all aspects” of Russian-Indian ties and also touch on regional and international issues, it said in a statement.
The visit comes as India’s ties with the West are strained over its purchases of Russian oil at discounted prices since the start of Moscow’s offensive on Ukraine in February 2022.
US President Donald Trump slapped 50-percent tariffs on most Indian imports in August, accusing the country of funding Russia’s war effort.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox