When India’s time takes centre stage

The Indian Prime Minister’s choice reflects a strong and growing confidence in Indian-made luxury products. Conceptualised and crafted by Gaurav Mehta, Founder & Designer of Jaipur Watch Company, the Roman Baagh collection of watches incorporate a rare 1947 one-rupee coin within its 43mm stainless-steel case, powered by a robust Japanese Miyota movement. The historic coin — marking the year of India’s independence — positions the timepiece as a premium collectible that fuses legacy, craftsmanship, and contemporary precision.