Unni Mukundan starrer PM Narendra Modi biopic ‘Maa Vande’ officially starts production

The film stars acclaimed Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan as Prime Minister Modi. The project was first announced on the Prime Minister’s birthday in September, symbolising a tribute to his life and leadership. More than a customary ritual, the inaugural event represents the beginning of a cinematic journey that aims to capture the personal and political life of a leader who has inspired millions.

The makers of 'Maa Vande', a biopic on India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officially commenced shooting with a traditional ceremony, marking the project’s first day on set. Visuals from the inaugural ritual were shared on social media on Saturday, generating excitement among fans and cinephiles alike.

'Maa Vande' traces the evolution of Narendra Modi from his early years shaped by values, discipline, and purpose, to the leader known globally today. The film promises to balance the statesman’s public achievements with the human story behind the legacy, including his bond with his mother, which played a pivotal role in shaping his character.

He added, “His political journey is extraordinary, but in this film, we explore the man beyond the statesman, especially his bond with his mother. Two words from him, ‘Jhookvanu Nahi’ — ‘Never Bow Down’ — have stayed with me through life’s trials.” Mukundan also wished PM Modi a happy 75th birthday in his post.

Unni Mukundan shared his thoughts on Instagram, expressing his humility and excitement at portraying the Prime Minister. “Having grown up in Ahmedabad, I first knew him as my Chief Minister during my childhood. Years later, in April 2023, I had the privilege of meeting him in person, a moment that left an indelible mark on me,” he wrote.

'Maa Vande' is slated for a pan-Indian release in all major Indian languages and will also be screened internationally, promising a cinematic tribute that combines scale, authenticity, and emotional depth.

Produced by Veer Reddy M. under Silver Cast Creations and directed by Kranthi Kumar C.H., the film features a stellar technical team, including action director King Solomon, production designer Sabu Cyril, editor Sreekar Prasad, cinematographer K.K. Senthil Kumar, and music composer Ravi Basrur. Collectively, their work includes landmark films such as 'Baahubali', 'Salaar', and 'KGF'.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.