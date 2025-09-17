GOLD/FOREX
Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan swaps Violence for venerated leader in PM Narendra Modi biopic Maa Vande

Announced on Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, movie chronicles Indian leader’s rise to top

Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Unni Mukundan calls playing PM Modi in biopic ‘Maa Vande’ overwhelming and inspiring
Unni Mukundan calls playing PM Modi in biopic ‘Maa Vande’ overwhelming and inspiring

Dubai: Unni Mukundan, best known for his bruising turn in Marco, is set to trade blood-soaked bravado for political gravitas as he steps into the shoes of India’s Prime Minister in the upcoming biopic Maa Vande.

Announced on Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, the Silver Cast Creations project promises a sweeping, cinematic retelling of the leader’s rise from modest beginnings to the highest office in the land.

Directed by Kranthi Kumar CH and produced by Veer Reddy M, Maa Vande is positioning itself as a prestige piece, bolstered by a dream team of behind-the-camera heavyweights: KK Senthil Kumar (Baahubali) will steer camera, while Sreekar Prasad is on editing duties.

Ravi Basrur (KGF) is crafting the score, and production design comes courtesy of Sabu Cyril. The action is being choreographed by King Solomon, further underlining the scale of the endeavour.

Beyond its political narrative, the film will also shine a light on Modi’s relationship with his late mother, Heeraben Modi, framing her as a central force in shaping his journey.

In a pan-India rollout that includes an English-language version, the project is aiming squarely at both domestic and global audiences.

For Mukundan, the role marks a sharp pivot: from embodying the violent anti-hero of Marco to portraying a living statesman revered by millions. For the filmmakers, it’s an opportunity to craft what they call “an unforgettable cinematic experience” that bridges inspiration, legacy and spectacle.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
