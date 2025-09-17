We nearly needed Google Maps to navigate our way through this lavish, upgraded mansion
Dubai: If you thought your villa was big, think again. Welcome to Kanessa Muluneh's jaw-dropping 20,000 square-foot palace in Dubai’s Ponderosa, Camino Cluster at The Villa in Dubailand.
To put things into perspective—that’s about the size of a football ground. Yes, you read that right. I nearly needed Google Maps to navigate my way through this behemoth of a home.
This six-bedroom stunner, complete with sprawling gardens and hidden corners, isn’t just a house—it’s a lifestyle statement. It’s the kind of place where your kids can play hide and seek for hours and still not be found. And get this—she’s even got a classroom inside the house. Forget after-school runs, the teacher comes to them.
"I homeschool my three children,” Kanesa admits with a laugh. “But I found out I’m not that patient, so I leave it to the professional.”
Walking through the house, you’d expect gold ceilings, crystal chandeliers, and brand logos screaming from every corner. But no— entrepreneur Kanessa has pulled off something refreshingly un-Dubai. The interiors are wrapped in earthy beige, black, and rich dark wood tones—warm, cozy, and almost nostalgic.
“We lived in Holland most of our lives, where it’s cold, so I wanted that homely, warm vibe,” she explains. And while you won’t find a fireplace in this desert city, the vibe is still hygge-meets-Dubai luxury.
Now, a house this massive doesn’t run itself. While only five family members live here, the actual household population is bigger. Nanny, maid, teacher, gardener—you name it.
“Sometimes, I feel like we have more help than family,” she jokes. But here’s the thing: in Dubai, this isn’t frowned upon. “Back in Europe, people judged you for it. Here, no one bats an eyelid. And honestly, it gives me time with my kids rather than taking it away.”
That’s Dubai in a nutshell: the luxury of help, without the guilt trip.
Now let’s talk gifts. Forget flowers and chocolates—Kanessa and her husband play in a whole other league. Recently, he casually surprised her with a sparkly black Bentley, custom-wrapped with her name on it. Yes, that’s how you win “Husband of the Year.”
And before you roll your eyes—she insists she’s not into splurging anymore. “I used to be a maximalist. Now I don’t care about brands or logos. I buy property instead.” Oh, and in case you’re wondering, her idea of gifting back was buying her husband a pilot’s license. As one does.
Despite the grand scale, Kanessa swears her favorite spot is her bedroom. “It’s my safe space. I lived in tiny studios in Europe, and even though this one is bigger, I made sure it feels cozy.” On the other end of the spectrum is her fully customized office—minimalist yet powerful enough to scream “boss mode.”
And what about that pristine kitchen? “I don’t cook,” she admits unapologetically. “But it photographs beautifully for Instagram.” The pool? The kids and husband love it—she prefers to stay out to avoid the Dubai sun. Fair enough.
Homes in this neighborhood go for Dh20 million and beyond, but Kanessa insists older villas are the smarter buy.
“You can customise them, get more space for less, and still upgrade them later.” In her case, she and her husband redid the interiors but left the structure intact. It’s part practical, part passion project.
And while her husband, a tax accountant and wealth manager, warns against living in the only house you own, Kanessa is pragmatic. “Home is more than an investment. It’s where you live, laugh, and feel safe.”
What sets this villa apart isn’t just the Bentley parked outside or the acres of garden space. It’s the unexpected details—the classroom for the kids, the cozy bedroom she cherishes, and her decision to ditch brand clutter for something calmer. This is luxury redefined: less showy, more soulful.
As I wrapped up the tour, I realized Kanessa’s mansion isn’t just massive—it’s a microcosm of Dubai life. A place where space is abundant, help is normalised, and Bentleys are just another Tuesday surprise.
Call it a football ground, call it a fortress—but one thing’s for sure, this dream home scores big.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox