Dubai: If you thought your villa was big, think again. Welcome to Kanessa Muluneh's jaw-dropping 20,000 square-foot palace in Dubai’s Ponderosa, Camino Cluster at The Villa in Dubailand.

To put things into perspective—that’s about the size of a football ground. Yes, you read that right. I nearly needed Google Maps to navigate my way through this behemoth of a home.

This six-bedroom stunner, complete with sprawling gardens and hidden corners, isn’t just a house—it’s a lifestyle statement. It’s the kind of place where your kids can play hide and seek for hours and still not be found. And get this—she’s even got a classroom inside the house. Forget after-school runs, the teacher comes to them.