Dubai court clears man accused of unlawful entry into rented villa

The defence outlined four main pillars to its case, noting that the eviction order had been issued by the Rental Dispute Centre on March 29, 2025, and had already been executed during an earlier visit on May 12, when the tenant was granted a one-week grace period. The legal team also rejected any suggestion of criminal intent, stating that entry was permitted by the tenant’s maid and later approved by the plaintiff, and that executing a judicial order does not constitute an offence under UAE law. The defence further questioned the motives behind the complaint, pointing to unpaid rent dating back to September 2024 and a 15-day delay between the alleged incident on May 19 and the filing of the police report on June 4. It also highlighted contradictions in the case and the lack of supporting evidence, noting that independent witnesses, including a security guard and a mediator, confirmed permission was sought and granted, while no surveillance footage was produced to substantiate claims of forced entry. The legal team added that the complaint appeared to be an attempt to obstruct a legally sanctioned eviction process.