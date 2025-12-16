Dubai court fines man Dh3,000 for entering villa without permission

Court says offence proven by entering private property without owner’s consent
Dubai: A Dubai misdemeanours court has fined a Gulf national Dh3,000 after convicting him of violating the sanctity of private property by entering a residential home in Al Warqa without the owner’s knowledge or permission.
The case dates back to November last year, when the homeowner reported seeing the man inside his villa. According to Al Khaleej newspaper, the intruder noticed he had been spotted and fled the scene. The homeowner said he did not know the man or the reason for his presence in the house.
Court records show that Dubai Police launched an investigation, gathered evidence and later arrested the suspect. The complainant identified him during an identification lineup.
During questioning, the defendant admitted entering the villa but claimed it was a mistake, saying he was not fully aware of his actions at the time because he was intoxicated.
Police investigations, however, revealed that he had previously been involved in a similar incident, in which he was convicted for unlawfully entering another residence.
After reviewing the evidence and hearing testimony, the court found the charge proven. In its reasoning, the court stated that the offence of violating private property is established by the mere act of entering an occupied place against the will of its owner, without the need for any additional criminal act. It also held that a confession constitutes valid evidence when it is consistent with the facts of the case.
The court therefore imposed the fine, bringing the proceedings to a close.
