Dubai: Man fined after deliberately ramming mall parking gate and fleeing the scene

Man fined Dh3,000 for ramming mall gate
Dubai: A 26-year-old man of Asian nationality has been fined after deliberately ramming his vehicle into an electronic parking gate at a Dubai shopping mall and fleeing the scene, according to court records.
Police identified the driver through surveillance checks and referred him to the Public Prosecution, which charged him with damaging property and failing to remain at the site of an accident causing damage, Emarat Al Youm reported.
Investigators said the defendant drove without due care or attention, failed to maintain a safe distance, and struck the gate, causing it to break. He then left the area in violation of traffic laws requiring drivers to stay at the scene.
In its ruling, the court said the evidence, including the police report, accident sketches, and findings of a road-accident expert, clearly established the defendant’s responsibility.
An eyewitness, the mall’s security manager, testified that staff had reported seeing the man intentionally hit the gate before escaping.
When questioned, the defendant admitted to the charge, telling investigators he had lost his parking access card and tried to exit quickly before the gate closed, hitting it in the process and leaving out of fear. He asked the court for leniency.
Dubai Traffic Court convicted him and applied the relevant provisions of the Penal Code that allow for a reduced penalty based on circumstances. He was fined Dh3,000.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox