GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Man to be deported for stealing Dh3,000 laptop from Dubai store

A security supervisor reviewed CCTV footage and identified the theft

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Court records show that the defendant took advantage of a busy period inside the store to steal the computer
Court records show that the defendant took advantage of a busy period inside the store to steal the computer
Supplied

Dubai: A Dubai court has sentenced an Asian national to one month in jail and ordered his deportation after convicting him of stealing a laptop worth nearly Dh3,000 from a major retail store.

Court records show that the defendant took advantage of a busy period inside the store, where staff were preoccupied assisting customers and electronic devices were openly displayed. 

He headed to the electronics section, removed the security tag from a laptop, quickly discarded it, concealed the device and left the premises, despite the store being fully covered by surveillance cameras.

Two days later, according to Emarat Al Youm, a security supervisor reviewed CCTV footage and identified the theft, prompting a police report. Investigators subsequently tracked down the suspect and arrested him.

During questioning by Dubai’s Public Prosecution, the defendant admitted to the theft. However, when the case reached the misdemeanours court, he retracted his confession, claiming that another person had committed the crime and asking the court for leniency.

The court rejected his defence, ruling that the evidence was conclusive, citing surveillance footage and the defendant’s earlier admission. It found him guilty of theft and sentenced him to one month in prison, ordered him to pay Dh2,999 as compensation for the stolen laptop, and ruled that he be deported from the UAE upon completion of his sentence.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Violence over noise dispute leads to jail, fine, and deportation

Dubai court deports three men for assaulting neighbour

1m read
He will be deported after he completes his jail term

Dubai employee loses Dh8,000 in bank data scam

2m read
Man used fake online profile and luxury apartment photos to scam tenants

Dubai man jailed for Dh2,000 Facebook apartment scam

1m read
Underage Asian girl filed a police report in April, stating she had been blackmailed.

Man jailed for threatening to leak girl’s photos

1m read