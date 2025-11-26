GOLD/FOREX
Court jails fake bank agent for stealing Dh8,000

Man jailed for impersonating bank agent, fined, deported

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Dubai: An Asian man has been jailed for a month in Dubai after stealing Dh8,000 from an employee by posing as a bank representative and claiming the victim needed to “update his banking details”.

The Dubai Court of Misdemeanours also fined him the full value of the stolen amount and ordered his deportation after serving his sentence.

The case dates to February, when an Arab employee filed a police report stating that he had been defrauded and that Dh8,000 had been withdrawn from his bank account. The plaintiff told investigators that he received a call from the defendant, who claimed the bank needed to update his personal information to prevent his account from being frozen, according to Al Khaleej Arabic daily.

Believing the call to be genuine, the victim provided his personal data, including his bank account number, card details and Emirates ID. During the call, he received a one-time password (OTP), which the caller requested. Moments after sharing it, the employee received an alert showing that Dh8,000 had been withdrawn from his account and transferred to a card issued by a local exchange house. He immediately alerted the police.

A police officer testified that investigators were able to identify and arrest the suspect. During questioning, the man denied any involvement, claiming that someone of another nationality had previously taken his ID card under the pretext of helping him find a job and might have opened the account without his knowledge.

However, the court rejected this defence. In its judgment, it said the investigation clearly showed that the defendant had opened the exchange-house account himself and used it to make two purchases using the stolen funds. The court found him guilty and issued its sentence accordingly.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
