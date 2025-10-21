GOLD/FOREX
Dubai court jails woman one month, fines Dh3,000 over job scam

Woman sentenced for aiding fraudster in deceiving job seeker out of Dh10,000

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
The Dubai Court of Appeal has upheld a lower court ruling sentencing an Asian woman to one month in prison and fining her Dh3,000 for her involvement in a job scam that defrauded another woman of Dh10,000.

A complaint was lodged by an African woman, who alleged she was misled by a man claiming to be a company director and promising a work contract in exchange for Dh10,000.

The complainant initially paid Dh4,000 in cash and later transferred Dh3,000 to his account, with the remaining amount sent to the account of the second defendant at his instruction.

Police investigations revealed that the man was a con artist who had exploited the complainant’s need for employment, with the second defendant receiving part of the defrauded funds. She denied participation, claiming she merely received the money at his request.

The court found her complicit, affirming the sentence and fine imposed by the first-instance court.

