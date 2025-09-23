GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Crime

Dubai Court upholds ruling on Dh30,000 online investment scam

Duo found guilty of duping woman with fake YouTube investment scheme, ordered to repay

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Dubai Court upholds ruling on Dh30,000 online investment scam

Dubai: The Dubai Court of Appeal has upheld previous rulings against two expatriates, a man and a woman convicted of online fraud for deceiving a woman out of Dh30,000 through a fake digital investment scheme, Al Khaleej Arabic daily reported.

The Dubai Misdemeanour Court had earlier fined the man in person and the woman in absentia Dh3,000 each, while also ordering both to return the full amount obtained through the scam.

According to court documents, the victim, an Arab woman, filed a complaint last December after being contacted on social media by an unknown individual offering a side job: watching YouTube videos for money. After initially receiving small payments, she was asked to join a Telegram group and provide her banking information under the pretext of investing her funds for high returns.

The woman transferred total Dh30,000 to the defendants’ accounts but never received the promised profits. When she tried to follow up, the suspects blocked her, prompting her to report the crime to authorities.

Investigations revealed that both bank accounts belonged to the defendants, who were aware of the illegality of the funds. One of the defendants was arrested and failed to justify the transfers. Bank statements and messages from the two defendants confirmed the transfers: Dh14,000 to the man and Dh16,000 to the woman.

During the trial, the defendant denied involvement, claiming he had lost his ID card previously and had not reported it. The court rejected this defence, convicted both defendants, and the Court of Appeal later upheld the ruling.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Man ordered to pay Dh15,000 for assaulting woman

Man ordered to pay Dh15,000 for assaulting woman

1m read
10 ordered to repay Dh761,448 in Dubai online fraud

10 ordered to repay Dh761,448 in Dubai online fraud

1m read
He used a fake bank receipt for gold bars — now a Dubai court has ruled

Court fines man Dh244,820 for fraudulent gold bar deal

1m read
Nurse wins defamation case after Dubai court fines man for offensive online reviews.

Court fines man for defaming nurse in Google Reviews

2m read