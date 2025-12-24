The 36-year-old Arab woman convicted under UAE law
The Ajman Federal Court of First Instance has sentenced a 36-year-old Arab TikToker woman to six months in prison, followed by deportation, after convicting her of publicly insulting another individual during a TikTok live stream.
On December 18, 2025, the court found the Arab TikToker woman guilty of the criminal offence of insult under Article 427(3) of the UAE Federal Crimes and Punishments Law, which criminalises acts that harm an individual’s honour or social standing through any form of communication. She was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment and ordered to pay all associated court fees. In addition, the complainant’s civil claim for financial compensation was referred to a specialised civil court, allowing the victim to pursue damages without delaying the criminal proceedings.
The Public Prosecution charged the woman with using TikTok to broadcast offensive remarks intended to harm the victim’s honour and dignity. Court records showed the language went beyond acceptable expression and amounted to verbal abuse and defamation via social media.
According to court documents, the remarks, translated from Egyptian dialect, were highly offensive, questioning the victim’s character and insulting his mother’s reputation. The defendant’s denial was rejected by the court as an attempt to evade liability. She was charged under Article 427(3) of the UAE Penal Code, which criminalises insults committed through electronic communication.
The plaintiff was represented by Alia Al Ameri of Al Awami Al Mansoori Law Firm and Legal Consultancy, whose involvement was pivotal to the outcome of the case. From filing the initial complaint to submitting supporting evidence and detailed legal memoranda, Al Ameri actively pursued both the criminal prosecution and the civil claim for compensation. Her legal advocacy ensured that the complainant’s rights were fully protected, contributing significantly to the court’s determination of the defendant’s culpability.
The dispute originated on September 7, 2025, when the Arab TikToker conducted a TikTok live stream containing offensive language directed at the complainant. The court reviewed a 45-second video clip submitted on a USB and the victim’s official statement describing the content. Both sources confirmed the offensive language, establishing a direct and undeniable link between the live stream and the harm caused. The court concluded that the TikToker woman acted deliberately, with clear intent to insult and humiliate the victim.
Judges emphasised that insults committed via social media live streams are subject to the same legal standards as public communication in other forms. The defendant’s denial was rejected as unsupported, given the conclusive evidence. The ruling reaffirms that freedom of expression does not permit individuals to violate the privacy or dignity of others. Posting offensive or degrading content on social media platforms, including TikTok live streams, constitutes a criminal offense under UAE law, carrying severe consequences such as imprisonment, financial penalties, and deportation.
This case highlights the enforcement of Articles 213 of the Criminal Procedure Law and Article 14 of the Judicial Fees Law. While the criminal sentence punishes the offender, the referral of the civil claim allows the plaintiff to seek financial compensation for emotional and reputational harm
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox