On December 18, 2025, the court found the Arab TikToker woman guilty of the criminal offence of insult under Article 427(3) of the UAE Federal Crimes and Punishments Law, which criminalises acts that harm an individual’s honour or social standing through any form of communication. She was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment and ordered to pay all associated court fees. In addition, the complainant’s civil claim for financial compensation was referred to a specialised civil court, allowing the victim to pursue damages without delaying the criminal proceedings.

According to court documents, the remarks, translated from Egyptian dialect, were highly offensive, questioning the victim’s character and insulting his mother’s reputation. The defendant’s denial was rejected by the court as an attempt to evade liability. She was charged under Article 427(3) of the UAE Penal Code, which criminalises insults committed through electronic communication.

The plaintiff was represented by Alia Al Ameri of Al Awami Al Mansoori Law Firm and Legal Consultancy, whose involvement was pivotal to the outcome of the case. From filing the initial complaint to submitting supporting evidence and detailed legal memoranda, Al Ameri actively pursued both the criminal prosecution and the civil claim for compensation. Her legal advocacy ensured that the complainant’s rights were fully protected, contributing significantly to the court’s determination of the defendant’s culpability.

The dispute originated on September 7, 2025, when the Arab TikToker conducted a TikTok live stream containing offensive language directed at the complainant. The court reviewed a 45-second video clip submitted on a USB and the victim’s official statement describing the content. Both sources confirmed the offensive language, establishing a direct and undeniable link between the live stream and the harm caused. The court concluded that the TikToker woman acted deliberately, with clear intent to insult and humiliate the victim.

Judges emphasised that insults committed via social media live streams are subject to the same legal standards as public communication in other forms. The defendant’s denial was rejected as unsupported, given the conclusive evidence. The ruling reaffirms that freedom of expression does not permit individuals to violate the privacy or dignity of others. Posting offensive or degrading content on social media platforms, including TikTok live streams, constitutes a criminal offense under UAE law, carrying severe consequences such as imprisonment, financial penalties, and deportation.

This case highlights the enforcement of Articles 213 of the Criminal Procedure Law and Article 14 of the Judicial Fees Law. While the criminal sentence punishes the offender, the referral of the civil claim allows the plaintiff to seek financial compensation for emotional and reputational harm

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.