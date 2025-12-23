GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 17°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Court and Crime

Dubai court acquits man accused of calling his brother’s wife 'scorpion' on WhatsApp

No trace, no proof: Appeal court clears man in WhatsApp status case

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Case highlights challenges of proving online insult claims without solid technical evidence.
Case highlights challenges of proving online insult claims without solid technical evidence.
Shutterstock

Dubai’s Court of Appeal has overturned a conviction against an Arab man accused of insulting his sister-in-law on WhatsApp, ruling that the evidence was insufficient and tainted by doubt.

The defendant had been convicted by a court of first instance for allegedly posting offensive phrases on his WhatsApp “status” amid family disputes, including remarks such as “How beautiful life is without my brother’s wife” and “How beautiful homes are without scorpions.”

The complainant argued that the posts amounted to a direct insult that undermined her dignity.

The first-instance court fined the man Dh5,000, ordered the confiscation of his mobile phone, and directed the deletion of the posts. He appealed the ruling, denying authorship and arguing that the alleged images could have been fabricated or manipulated.

Insufficient technical evidence

In its judgment, the appeal court cited an electronic forensic report stating it was impossible to verify the disputed images because WhatsApp status posts disappear automatically after 24 hours. Investigators also found no saved digital content or messages containing the alleged phrases.

The court further noted the existence of prior family disputes between the parties, casting additional doubt on the accusation. It ruled that the evidence presented did not meet the threshold of certainty required for a criminal conviction, leading to the annulment of the earlier judgment and the acquittal of the defendant, in line with the principle that doubt must be resolved in favour of the accused and the presumption of innocence upheld.

Legal insight

Legal representative of the appellant, Counsellor Tareq Derderi, said the ruling reaffirmed that insult is any expression that diminishes a person’s standing but stressed that conviction in such cases depends on solid technical evidence conclusively linking the act to the accused.

He added that a complainant’s statements alone are insufficient to secure a conviction in cybercrime cases, given how easily digital content can be fabricated or tampered with.

Related Topics:
crimeDubaiWhatsAppcybercrime

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai Court Sets Precedent on Attorney General's Appeal Deadlines

Court clarifies appeal deadlines for Public Prosecutor

1m read
Appeal dismissed as lawyer fulfilled contractual obligations in commercial and criminal cases.

Dh1.2m legal fees upheld after client drops lawyer

2m read
Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte appears in a video-conference as he skipped an in-person attendance during the initial hearing at the International Criminal Court (ICC). File photo.

ICC denies Duterte's 'interim release' appeal: Update

2m read
The court ruled that the criminal case had expired due to the statute of limitations.

Dh7.4m cheque case thrown out due to legal time limit

2m read