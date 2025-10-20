Al Ain court orders man to pay Dh12,000 for job scam

Court rules man liable for contract breach and the resulting financial and emotional harm
Dubai: The Al Ain Court of Civil, Commercial, and Administrative Claims has ordered a man to pay Dh12,000 to another after deceiving him with false promises of employment and taking Dh10,000 under the pretext of securing him a job, Emarat Al Youm reported.
Court records show that the plaintiff filed a lawsuit demanding the return of the Dh10,000 he had paid, as well as an additional Dh10,000 in compensation for financial and emotional damages.
He stated that the defendant claimed to have connections with recruitment agencies and companies and requested the money to arrange a job for him. However, after receiving the payment, the man neither fulfilled his promise nor returned the funds.
During the hearing, the plaintiff appeared with a witness, who testified under oath that the defendant had indeed received the Dh10,000 for employment purposes but later stopped answering calls and failed to deliver on his promises.
The court ordered the defendant to take a decisive oath denying receipt of the money. Despite being officially summoned, he failed to appear, leading the court to consider his absence as a refusal to take the oath, effectively acknowledging the claim.
In its ruling, the court found the defendant liable for breach of agreement and deception, holding him responsible for the resulting financial and emotional harm. It ordered him to pay the plaintiff Dh12,000, including compensation and legal costs, while dismissing other claims.
